Food poisoning: Telangana bans ‘raw-egg’ mayonnaise for one year

The Telangana government on Wednesday announced a one-year ban on the production, storage and sale of mayonnaise made from ‘raw eggs.’



The order issued by the state commissioner of food safety was effective immediately following complaints linking the product to suspected food poisoning cases. Telangana bans mayonnaise made from raw eggs for one year.(Unsplash)

“As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, Mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months,” the order mentioned.

Mayonnaise, commonly known as mayo, is a thick, creamy sauce created by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, and is often seasoned with vinegar or lemon juice.

A woman lost her life and her two young daughters along with more than 20 others were hospitalised after consuming momos from a street vendor in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad.

On October 25, Reshma Begum, 31, and her two daughters, aged 12 and 14, consumed momos from a street vendor in Chintal Basti, Khairatabad. Shortly after eating, they experienced severe food poisoning symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Initially hoping that rest would improve their condition, the family delayed seeking medical attention. However, as their health declined, they were rushed to the hospital on October 27.

Reshma Begum passed away on the way, while her daughters are currently receiving treatment.

The incident prompted local authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation. The food safety department of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with Banjara Hills police, tracked down the street vendor.

During the investigation, police also found that at least 20 other residents from nearby areas were hospitalised with similar symptoms after eating food from the street vendor.

Food safety officials inspected the vendor's stall and found it operating without the necessary Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license. The establishment also did not meet basic hygiene standards, with food being prepared in unsanitary conditions.

