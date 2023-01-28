Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Satisfy your cravings: 5 deliciously healthy bread pakoda recipes to enjoy guilt-free

Are you craving for something delicious and satisfying but don't want to feel guilty afterwards? Look no further! These healthy bread pakoda recipes are the perfect solution.

Indian cuisine is known for its deliciousness and variety. Bread Pakoda is one of the most popular snacks in India. It is a simple and quick snack to make, and it is loved by everyone, young and old. Bread Pakoda is a deep-fried snack made with bread slices, filled with a variety of ingredients. It is usually served with chutney or ketchup. It is one of the most popular snacks in India, and it can be found on almost every street corner. Now, if you want to make Bread Pakoda at home, then here are five healthy recipes that you can try. All these recipes are easy to make and are very healthy. (Also read: Tea-time snacks: 5 lip-smacking pakoras to enjoy with your evening tea )

1. Classic Bread Pakoda

This is the most basic version of the snack. All you need is bread slices, potatoes, onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, and some spices. Just mix all the ingredients, shape them into small pakodas, and deep-fry them. Serve them hot with chutney or ketchup.

2. Cheese Bread Pakoda

This is a delicious and cheesy version of the snack. All you need is bread slices, grated cheese, onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, and some spices. Just mix all the ingredients, shape them into small pakodas, and deep-fry them. Serve them hot with chutney or ketchup.

3. Paneer Bread Pakoda

This variation of the snack is delectable and cheese-filled. Slices of bread, grated paneer, onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and a few spices are all that are required. Just combine everything, form it into tiny pakodas, and deep-fry it. Serve them hot with ketchup or chutney.

4. Mixed Vegetable Bread Pakoda

This snack is a delectable and healthful choice. Bread pieces, various veggies, onions, green peppers, coriander leaves, and a few spices are all you need. Just combine everything, form it into tiny pakodas, and deep-fry it. Serve them hot with ketchup or chutney.

5. Aloo Bread Pakoda

This variation of the snack is delectable and nutritious. Slices of bread, boiled potatoes, onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and a few spices are all that are required. Simply combine all the ingredients, form the mixture into tiny pakodas, and deep-fry them. With chutney or ketchup, serve them hot.

