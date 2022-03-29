Tea-time snacks: 5 lip-smacking pakoras to enjoy with your evening tea

Pakora, the king of all deep-fried snacks, is for all seasons although its demand goes through the roof in rainy season. Mostly craved at tea-time, it's loved across the India and is known by diverse names like vada, bonda, bhajji, bhajiya, bora, ponako and chop. (Also read: Tea time snack: Enjoy this crispy bread pakora with chai; chef Kunal Kapur's recipe)

From aloo, onion, eggplant, paneer, mirchi, moong dal to gobi pakora, there are endless versions of these fritters but the process is almost same for every variety - they are deep fried after being dipped in a batter of spiced chickpea flour (buckwheat flour or rice flour in some cases) till they turn golden brown. Serve it with green chutney or tamarind sauce, pakoras make you tea time extra-special.

In case you are in mood to have some pakoras this weekend or planning to invite some friends over, we have curated a list of 5 pakoras that you can team up with your tea and treat your taste buds.

1. Spinach Pakora (Palak Pakora)

Ingredients

Spinach - 200 gm

Carrom seeds - a pinch

Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon

Gram Flour - 80 gm

Salt as per taste

Chili powder as per taste

Refined oil- 200 ml

Method

• Clean the leaves.

• Mix gram flour, ajwain and keep it aside.

• Heat the oil. Dip the Spinach leaves in the gram flour-ajwain mixture and cook in slow flame till golden brown colour.

• Serve hot under banana leaves with green chutney.

2. Cauliflower Pakora (Gobhi Pakora)

Ingredients

Cauliflower - 200 gm

Garam masala - 30gm

Carrom seeds - a pinch

Lemon juice - 1 table spoon

Gram flour -80 gm

Salt as per taste

Chili powder - as per taste

Refine oil - 200 ml

Method

• Clean the cauliflower and cut it into small pieces. Half boil it and marinate with chili powder, salt, turmeric powder or lemon juice and carrom seeds. Keep it aside for 10 minutes.

• Make a batter with gram flour, salt, chili powder, carrom seeds.

• Take the marinated cauliflower, dip in the batter and deep fry it.

• Serve hot under banana leaves with garlic chutney, green chutney, sesame & peanuts chutney.

3. Cabbage Pakora (Patta Gobhi Pakora)

Ingredients

Cabbage - 200 gm

Carrom seeds - a pinch

Lemon juice - 1 table spoon

Gram flour- 80 gm

Salt as per taste

Chili powder as per taste

Refine oil - 200 ml

Method

• Clean the cabbage and cut in Julian. Marinate with chili powder, salt, turmeric powder, lemon juice and carrom seeds. Keep aside for 10 minutes

• Take marinated cabbage and deep fry.

• Serve hot under banana leaves with garlic chutney.

4. Bhindi Pakora

Ingredients

Bhindi - 200 gm

Garam masala - 30 gm

Ajwain - a pinch

Lemon juice - 1 table spoon

Besan -80gm

Salt as per taste

Chilly powder as per taste

Refind oil - 200 ml

Method

• Clean the bhindi and cut into small pieces

• Make batter with besan, salt, chilli powder, ajwain

• Take cut bhindi, put in batter and deep fry.

• Serve hot under banana leaves with tomato garlic chutney or green chutney.

5. Onion Bake Pakora (Pyaaz Pakora)

Ingredients

Onion - 200 gm

Ajwain - a pinch

Besan -80gm

Salt as per taste

Chilly powder as per taste

Method

• Clean the onion and cut it in roundels

• Make batter of besan, ajwain, salt and chilly powder

• Take cut onion and marinate. Place on baking tray and bake.

• Serve hot under banana leaves with garlic chutney.

(Recipes by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai)