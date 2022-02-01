Tea-time snack: This lip-smacking Bhel Puri will satiate your mid-meal cravings

If there is any snack that can double up as chaat and can be endlessly experimented with on the basis of available ingredients, it has to be Bhel Puri. A low-calorie delicacy, Bhel Puri can be the perfect starter for your house party or a guilt-free indulgence during hectic work-from-home schedule.

While its original recipe has roots in Mumbai, its other versions are equally popular across the country. Made with puffed rice, sev, potatoes, onions, chilli, a variety of sweet and tangy chutneys primarily, some people also add curd and papdi to it and give it a unique spin.

So if you are looking for a low-calorie snack to beat your mid-week blues and spice up your tea time, you can very well follow this simple and quick recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur which has an aam papad and pomegranate twist to it.

Ingredients

Puffed rice – 1 cup

Sev – ½ cup

Chain dal namkeen – ½ cup

Toasted peanuts – ½ cup

Onion chopped – ¼ cup

Tomato chopped – ¼ cup

Green chilli chopped – ¼ cup

Coriander chopped – 1 tbsp

Lemon – 1 no

Aam papad – ¼ cup

Mustard oil – 1 tbsp

Sunflower seeds – ¼ cup

Rice crisps – 1 cup

Pomegranate – ¼ cup

Raw mango – handful

Salt – To taste

Steps:

In a bowl, take puffed rice, rice crisps, sev, channel dal namkeen, toasted peanuts, chopped onion, chopped tomato, raw mango, chopped coriander, chopped green chillis, aam papad, pomegranate, lemon, salt and some mustard oil. Stir this together and plate.

Benefits

Puffed rice or murmura helps to get rid of abdominal gas and can help keep us digestive issues like bloating, heartburn, diarrhoea, flatulence, peptic ulcer and gaseous cramps at bay. Murmura also has antioxidants, minerals and nutrients that can boost immunity and help fight infections. It also aids in weight loss as it's extremely light and low in calories. Puffed rice is also considered good for skin and bones.

