Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy snack recipe

If you are looking for a snack idea that takes only 5 minutes to make, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala got you sorted with her secret healthy recipe of Dark Chocolate Granola. When she is not supervising Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Preity Zinta's Pilates workout, Yasmin is seen spilling the beans on her healthy recipes and this Monday is no different.

Taking to her social media handle, Yasmin shared a video straight from the beach where she could be seen indulging in Dark Chocolate Granola platter. “Love Snacking? ME TOO Today I’m sharing my one of my favourite granola recipes RICH DARK CHOCOLATE GRANOLA Don’t let your weekdays diet get disturbed on the weekend (sic),” she quipped in the caption.

Ingredients:

4 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup mixed berries

1/3 cup 100% cocoa powder

1/2 cup Sunflower seeds

1/2 cup Pecans

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/2 tap Himalayan salt

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup coconut oil

2 tsp Vanilla

Method:

Add Oats, mixed berries, cocoa powder, sunflower seeds, pecans, cinnamon, Himalayan salt in a baking tray and mix it well. Then add maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla. Mix all the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients well. Preheat oven to 180 degrees and bake for 30 minutes. Voila, your granola is ready to eat.

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Oats are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day hence, it is good for people of all age groups.

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.