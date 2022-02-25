Tea time snack: Enjoy this crispy bread pakora with chai; chef Kunal Kapur's recipe

Among all the deep-fried snacks that we love to pair with our tea, pakora features right at the top of the list. With or without rainy season, it's not easy to refuse a plate of pakora with a steaming cup of chai. (Also read: 5 delicious recipes you can make with leftover rice)

The versatile pakora has multitude of versions - from paneer pakora, aloo pakora, moong dal pakora to gobi pakora, and can even be given a non-vegetarian twist. But nothing can beat bread pakora which has a samosa like filling, yet a pakora like feel. If you are already craving for one and in a mood for a cup of tea, chef Kunal Kapur has the perfect recipe.

Bread Pakora

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients:

Servings: 2

Filling

3/4 Cup Potato (boiled & mashed)

1 tsp Cumin

2 tsp Ginger chopped

1 no Green chilly chopped

1 tbsp Coriander chopped

2 tsp Red chilly powder

to taste Salt

4 no Bread slices

Batter

1 cup Besan (gram flour)

Salt

1 tsp Ajwain

1 tsp Red chilly powder

1 tbsp Coriander chopped

1/2 tsp Turmeric

3/4 cup Water

2 tbsp Oil

Chutney

1/2 cup Amchoor (Dry mango powder)

3 tbsp Sugar

1 tsp Black salt

to taste Salt

1 tsp Red chilly powder

1/2 tbsp Roasted Cumin Powder

2 cups Water

Steps:

* To make the filling mix together mashed potato, cumin, ginger, green chilly, coriander, chilly powder and salt. Mix well and smear on 2 of the slices of bread. Cover the bread with the remaining slice.

* In a bowl mix together besan, salt, ajwain, chilly powder, coriander powder, turmeric and water. Whisk to make a batter.

* Heat a pan and drizzle oil. Dip the stuffed bread completely in the batter. Remove and shake off excess batter. Immediately place on a hot pan.

* Cook for about 3 minutes and then turn the bread. Then using tongs lift the bread pakora and cook on all sides to make sure it is cooked from all sides. Remove and cut into a triangle.