5 delicious recipes you can make with leftover rice

Not everyone likes to re-heat and consume leftover food in its original form. The good thing is some of the foods can be given a fresh lease of life and can be made more interesting than their previous avatar. Rice is one of them. It is common to have rice leftovers in every house. Instead of throwing it away or consuming it half-heartedly with dal, you can make some interesting recipes out of it.

Pair it with your favourite vegetables and sprinkle in some spices to make fried rice, turn it into a sweet delight like kheer, add some chicken to make a healthy soup, or make some cutlets to go with your evening chai, the options are endless.

Meanwhile, Pritika Bedi, Founder, HealthSake, suggests five recipes that you can make with leftover rice.

Mushroom Fried Rice

Ingredients

* 1 cup of leftover rice

* 150 grams white button mushrooms – rinsed and chopped

* ¼ teaspoon finely chopped garlic or 2 small to medium garlic cloves

* ½ cup finely chopped onions or 1 medium-sized or 2 to 3 small to medium spring onions

* ½ tablespoon chopped celery

* 2 tablespoon olive oil

* ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder

* Salt as required

Instructions

1. Heat oil in a kadai. Add garlic and onions and stir fry for 2 minutes on a medium to high heat stirring often.

2. Add chopped mushrooms and stir fry for 5-6 minutes or more on a high flame till the mushrooms begin to get lightly browned from the edges.

3. The mixture will soon become watery as mushrooms will release water and as the water will evaporate the oil will be visible.

4. When the mushrooms start to become light golden, add celery and stir fry for a minute.

5. Add black pepper and salt as required.

6. Stir and then add the rice. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes.

7. Serve the mushroom fried rice hot garnished with celery or spring onions.

Rice Kheer

Ingredients

* Leftover cooked rice – 1 cup

* Jaggery – ¼ cup

* Milk – 2 cups

* Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

* Chopped nuts – 3 tbsp (almond, cashews, pistachios)

Instructions

1. Heat a pan add leftover cooked rice, jaggery and milk. Mix well and allow the mixture to simmer for 15-20 minutes in low to medium flame.

2. When the kheer looks simmered, add cardamom powder and nuts. Mix well.

3. Now simmer it for 2 minutes and put off the flame. When done serve the kheer cold after refrigeration for an hour.

Rice Cutlets

Ingredients

* 1 cup leftover rice

* ½ cup mashed potatoes

* 1 medium onion finely chopped

* 1 green chilli chopped

* 2 tablespoons coriander leaves

* 1 pinch turmeric powder (ground turmeric)

* ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder (or cayenne pepper or paprika)

* ½ teaspoon cumin powder (ground cumin)

* ½ teaspoon Coriander Powder (ground coriander)

* ¼ to ½ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder

* 3 tablespoon besan (gram flour)

* Salt as required

* 3 tablespoons oil for shallow frying

Instructions

1. Take all the ingredients in a mixing bowl, except oil.

2. Mix very well. Check the taste and add more spice powders or salt if required.

3. Mix everything very well. When you are mixing, the rice will also get mashed.

4. Shape the mixture into small to medium sized tikkis.

Sautéing Rice Cutlet

1. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a frying pan or tawa. Keep the heat to medium low to medium hot.

2. When the oil becomes medium hot, place the rice cutlets on the tawa.

3. When the base is lightly browned, flip them using a spatula and fry the other side.

4. Flip again and fry till they are crisp and golden. You will have to flip them a couple of times for even cooking.

5. When nicely crisp and golden, remove them and place them on kitchen paper towel so that any extra oil is absorbed if any.

6. Serve rice cutlets hot with coriander chutney or mint chutney.

Chicken and Rice Soup

Ingredients

* 0.5 tablespoons butter

* ½ onion finely diced

* ½ cup carrots peeled, halved lengthwise, and sliced

* ¼ cup celery sliced

* ½ teaspoon minced garlic

* ½ cup cooked chicken shredded

* Salt and pepper to taste

* 1.5 cups chicken broth

* 0.5 cup cooked rice.

Instructions

1. Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots and celery to the pot and cook for 4-5 minutes or until softened.

2. Add the garlic to the pot and cook for 30 seconds.

3. Add the chicken, salt, pepper and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer.

4. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

5. Stir in the rice. Cook for 5 minutes.

6. Serve hot.

Rice Salad

Ingredients

* 1 cup of leftover rice

* ½ red pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

* ½ cucumber, deseeded and finely chopped

* ½ carrot, grated

* 1 tbsp toasted pumpkin seed or sunflower seeds

* ½ tbsp olive oil

* ½ tbsp Lemon juice

Instructions

Take the leftover rice in a bowl. Mix the red pepper, cucumber, grated carrot and toasted pumpkin seeds. Drizzle over olive oil and the lemon juice.

