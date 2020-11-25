e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
#WHFLife
Roti Daan, Maha Daan

Food is one of the basic necessities of humans and everyone deserves a safe and a nutritious meal. Keeping this in mind, a Delhi based Roti Bank collects roti packets and distributes it among the needy.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:18 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Providing a quality meal for someone in need is incredibly meaningful
Providing a quality meal for someone in need is incredibly meaningful
         

Food is one of the basic necessities of humans and everyone deserves a safe and a nutritious meal. Keeping this in mind, a Delhi based Roti Bank collects roti packets and distributes it among the needy.

Providing a quality meal for someone in need is incredibly meaningful. Sudhir Behrani, president, says, “If the entire society holds hands and decides to donate little food, no one would go hungry.”

However, people in poverty don’t just need food but they should have the dignity of a good meal. And as American writer puts it, ‘Every life deserves a certain amount of dignity, no matter how poor or damaged the shell that carries it.’

Sudhir says, “It is very important to give with intention. We encourage people to give a fresh roti with sabzi, a complete Indian meal.”

Hunger and poverty are extremely isolating. Thinking before donating a meal would make a lot of difference to someone who struggles to put food on the table. Sudhir adds, “It’s not surprising when food charity is sometimes described as leftover food for those less fortunate. It is important to give something that you would want to sit down and eat with your own family.”

In India like other countries, donors are usually detached from the beneficiaries who benefit from their support but that’s not the case with Behrani’s Roti Bank. “We encourage people to take up their own roti bank so that they directly hand a roti with dignity to someone underprivileged.”

In a just world, everyone would have the means to provide food for themselves and their families, till then let’s continue to give with respect and integrity.

