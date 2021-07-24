Bread Pakoda Chaat is the perfect snack to enjoy this monsoon

Come monsoons and we are rushing to our kitchens thinking about what snack to eat next with our tea as we enjoy the weather, and while people can't stop gorging on delicious bhajiyas, pakodas sandwiches, samosas, Maggi and many such fried snacks, several others also crave their chaats like pani puri and sev puri.

This Bread Pakoda Chaat recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar is the perfect fusion food for those who love their pakodas as well as their chaat. Check it out...

Ingredients

1 tbsp Oil,

½ inch Ginger, chopped,

2-4 French beans, chopped,

1 medium size Carrot, finely chopped,

2 Green chillies, roughly chopped,

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder,

½ tsp Turmeric powder,

¼ tsp Coriander powder,

2 medium size Potato, boiled & mashed,

Salt to taste,

Prepared Masala,

1 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped,

For Masala

2 tbsp Cumin seeds,

1 tbsp Fennel seeds,

1 tbsp Coriander seeds,

1 tbsp Black peppercorns,

Salt,

For Toasting Buns

2 tbsp Butter, cubes,

A pinch of degi red chilli powder,

A pinch of garam masala,

2 Burger buns, cut into half,

For Batter

1½ cups Gram flour,

¼ cup Semolina,

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder,

A pinch of asafoetida,

2 tbsp Curd,

¼ tsp Carom seeds,

¼ tsp Baking soda,

Salt to taste,

Oil for deep frying,

Other Ingredients

Curd, beaten,

Fried Boondi,

Pomegranate pearls,

Tamarind chutney,

Green chutney,

Nylon sev,

Coriander sprig,

Method to process

Heat oil in a pan, add ginger, green chillies, french beans, carrot and saute it well. Add degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt to taste and saute for a minute.

Add boiled & mashed potatoes and mix everything well.

Now add the prepared masala, chopped coriander leaves and mix it well.

Onces it's done transfer it into a bowl and keep it aside for future use.

For Masala

In a pan, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, black peppercorns and salt dry roast on medium flame.

Transfer this into a mortar pestle and grind it coarsely.

Keep aside for future use.

For Toasting Buns

In a pan, add butter, once it's melted add degi red chilli powder, garam masala to toast the burger buns from both the sides properly.

For Batter

In a bowl, add gram flour, semolina, degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, and curd.

Add carom seeds, baking soda, salt to taste and water as required. Make a thick consistency batter.

Add the prepared mixture in the burger buns close it.

Heat oil in a kadai. Dip burger buns in the prepared batter and deep fry till golden brown and crisp.

Drain on absorbent paper and set aside. Enjoy hot with your piping tea

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

