Want to be on calorie deficit? Expert breaks down 2 meals a day plan with protein shake to burn calories

For weight loss, one of the key essentials is a calorie deficit. It’s about consuming fewer calories than the body's baseline calorie requirement and putting your body in a ‘deficit’ so it burns stored fat for energy, leading to weight loss. One way to ensure you are in a calorie deficit is to follow the 2MAD (2 meals a day) eating pattern. Two meals a day diet includes intermittent fasting.(Shutterstock)

In an Instagram video, Mike Cola, fitness, ACSM exercise physiologist, shared how to go on a two meal per day diet, along with protein shake to get into calorie deficit diet.

Breakdown for 2MAD

This two-meals-a-day diet plan follows the 16/8 intermittent fasting pattern, which means 16 hours of fasting and eating within 8-hour window. The diet plan includes only two meals through the 8 hour eating window, with a protein shake in between. Both the meals should be protein rich to ensure the daily protein needs are met.

Mike shared, “I want you to fast for 16 hours every day so you're gonna wake up in the morning, you're just gonna have a green tea, black coffee, any no calorie liquids. Drink a lot of water to stay hydrated. Break your fast at 10: 00 AM and prioritise protein. Have three or four scrambled eggs, have an avocado and some fruit. Then you're gonna have your protein shake around one-two o'clock. "

Finally, for dinner, he advised eating before 6 pm. Mike suggested animal protein and different coloured vegetables for different vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

Celebrity who has two meals per day

This 2 meals a day (2MAD) approach puts the body in a calorie deficit and prevents in-between snacking as well. Not only does the body digest food more efficiently without the burden of overeating, but it also burns existing fat easily. It’s one of the sustainable strategies for maintaining a calorie deficit.

Even Katrina Kaif follows this two meals a day plan with her homemade foods. This focuses on quality over quantity, making sure that those two meals of the day are completely nutrients-packed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.