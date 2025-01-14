Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina Kaif’s diet secrets for toned body at 41: Only 2 meals a day and eating same food daily

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jan 14, 2025 10:59 AM IST

According to Katrina Kaif's nutritionist, the actor follows a simple yet effective diet plan that includes two meals a day and ‘ghar ka khaana (homemade food)’.

Did you know that Katrina Kaif eats only two meals a day to maintain her weight and overall health? In a 2024 interview on the YouTube channel, Shlloka, nutritionist Shweta Shah opened up about the actor's diet plan. Shweta revealed 'Katrina loves Ayurveda' and incorporates its principles into her diet and lifestyle. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor reveals diet secrets; know her exact meal plan for toned body

Katrina Kaif sticks to homemade food, which ensures she gets nutritious and wholesome meals. (File Photo/ ANI)
Katrina Kaif sticks to homemade food, which ensures she gets nutritious and wholesome meals. (File Photo/ ANI)

Key components of Katrina Kaif's diet

Overall, Katrina Kaif's diet plan is a great example of how simple eating habits can contribute to overall health and well-being. She sticks to homemade food, which ensures she gets nutritious and wholesome meals.

Shweta said about Katrina's diet, “She only has two meals a day and is not someone who eats every two hours and keeps on eating. Despite being a celebrity who likes Indian and Asian cuisine, she always sticks to ghar ka khaana (homecooked food), and carries it with her. She is someone who will eat the same kind of food and her lifestyle is such that she sleeps early and wakes up early.”

Katrina Kaif drinks ash gourd juice to help with digestion and detoxification. (Representative picture: Freepik)
Katrina Kaif drinks ash gourd juice to help with digestion and detoxification. (Representative picture: Freepik)

More about Katrina's diet and lifestyle

Recalling her experience with Katrina, the celebrity nutritionist said that the actor has a 'pita body', and hence, she would give her cooling foods. According to Shweta, Katrina snacks on black raisins and chews fennel seeds to aid digestion and stay healthy.

Katrina drinks ash gourd juice 'compulsorily' to help with digestion and detoxification. If it is not available, she drinks ‘some mint, amla, or coriander juice’, Shweta added. The actor also practices oil pulling and nasal cleansing to maintain oral health and detoxify her body, according to Shweta.

Katrina's diet plan helps her maintain her energy levels throughout the day and aid weight management. According to Shweta, when Katrina came to her, her intention was ‘to cleanse her body and not weight loss or fat loss', but that eventually happened because of her diet and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On