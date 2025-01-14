Katrina Kaif’s diet secrets for toned body at 41: Only 2 meals a day and eating same food daily

Did you know that Katrina Kaif eats only two meals a day to maintain her weight and overall health? In a 2024 interview on the YouTube channel, Shlloka, nutritionist Shweta Shah opened up about the actor's diet plan. Shweta revealed 'Katrina loves Ayurveda' and incorporates its principles into her diet and lifestyle. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor reveals diet secrets; know her exact meal plan for toned body Katrina Kaif sticks to homemade food, which ensures she gets nutritious and wholesome meals. (File Photo/ ANI)

Key components of Katrina Kaif's diet

Overall, Katrina Kaif's diet plan is a great example of how simple eating habits can contribute to overall health and well-being. She sticks to homemade food, which ensures she gets nutritious and wholesome meals.

Shweta said about Katrina's diet, “She only has two meals a day and is not someone who eats every two hours and keeps on eating. Despite being a celebrity who likes Indian and Asian cuisine, she always sticks to ghar ka khaana (homecooked food), and carries it with her. She is someone who will eat the same kind of food and her lifestyle is such that she sleeps early and wakes up early.”

Katrina Kaif drinks ash gourd juice to help with digestion and detoxification. (Representative picture: Freepik)

More about Katrina's diet and lifestyle

Recalling her experience with Katrina, the celebrity nutritionist said that the actor has a 'pita body', and hence, she would give her cooling foods. According to Shweta, Katrina snacks on black raisins and chews fennel seeds to aid digestion and stay healthy.

Katrina drinks ash gourd juice 'compulsorily' to help with digestion and detoxification. If it is not available, she drinks ‘some mint, amla, or coriander juice’, Shweta added. The actor also practices oil pulling and nasal cleansing to maintain oral health and detoxify her body, according to Shweta.

Katrina's diet plan helps her maintain her energy levels throughout the day and aid weight management. According to Shweta, when Katrina came to her, her intention was ‘to cleanse her body and not weight loss or fat loss', but that eventually happened because of her diet and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.