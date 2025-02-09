Nutritionist who dropped 12 kilos, shares 7 ways to maximise weight loss with calorie deficit

Luisana Carrero is a nutritionist who keeps sharing helpful tips and tricks related to fat loss, weight loss and muscle growth on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From workouts to diet tips to healthy habits to follow for faster weight loss, Luisana’s Instagram profile is replete with insightful hacks. Luisana Carrero shared tips for faster weight loss with calorie deficit.(Instagram/@luisana_nutritioncoach, Pexels)

A few weeks back, Luisana shared a reel and addressed how these healthy habits helped her maximise weight loss with calorie deficit diet, and made her shed 12 kilos.

Keeping a count of calorie intake:

Eating healthy doesn’t necessarily equal weight loss. For a long time, I was eating healthy without paying attention to the amount of calories I was consuming. But, if you’re not eating the right amount for your body, you won’t see the results you are looking for.

Calculate carb intake:

You don't need to cut out carbs to lose weight. Instead, opt for complex carbs that are high in fiber, vitamins/minerals, and measure your portions to ensure you're staying in a calorie deficit.

Don’t eat close to bedtime:

You can eat after 8 PM and still lose weight. The time you eat doesn’t matter; it’s the total calories that count. However, eating too close to bedtime might disrupt your sleep.

Keeping a track of progress:

Instead of weighing yourself once a week, try weighing yourself 3-4 times a week and averaging the results. This gives a more realistic picture and helps track your progress better.

Eat the right foods:

The key during a calorie deficit isn’t to eat as little as possible but to eat more of the right foods. Focus on lean proteins, complex carbs, fiber, fats. Opt for meals that are filling but lower in calories to help you stay satisfied longer.

Take breaks from calorie-deficit:

Staying in a deficit for a long period of time can slow down your metabolism and make it harder to maintain your weight in the long run. Choose 10-14 weeks to be in a calorie deficit, be committed and consistent and then take a break. Taking breaks allows your body to recover and prevents metabolic adaptations. It also makes your journey way more enjoyable.

Walking is a fat loss tool:

Walking is one of the best things you can do to lose body fat because it’s a low-impact, accessible form of exercise that helps increase your daily calorie burn without adding stress to your body. Adding a 30 min daily walk can make consistent changes.

