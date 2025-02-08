Nutritionist shares 5 supplements to take during weight loss journey for 'reaching your goals faster'

Diet and lifestyle changes are the primary keys to healthy and sustained weight loss. Workouts and physical activities also help us shed extra kilos and ensure that we do not gain them back. However, the supplements we take during the weight transformation journey also have a significant role in sustained weight loss. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Mom of two who lost 14 kgs shares 5 exercises that help shrink belly fat "While diet and exercise are key, the right supplements can make a big difference in reaching your goals faster and more effectively," wrote Nutritionist Simran Bhasin.(Unsplash)

Nutritionist Simran Bhasin is known for sharing important insights related to diet and weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. A few days back, Simran shared a reel noting down the healthy supplements that should be made a part of our weight loss journey. “Embarking on a weight loss journey? While diet and exercise are key, the right supplements can make a big difference in reaching your goals faster and more effectively,” read an excerpt of her post.

Vitamin D:

Not just for bone health, vitamin D plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, supporting fat burning, and boosting immunity. If you're deficient, it could slow down your progress in weight transformation.

Vitamin B complex:

B vitamins are essential for energy production and the proper breakdown of fats and carbs. If you're feeling sluggish, it might be time to boost your B intake!

Probiotics:

Gut health is everything. Probiotics help balance your gut microbiome, improve digestion, and reduce bloating. A healthy gut can support weight management and improve nutrient absorption.

Glutathione:

This powerful antioxidant helps detoxify your body, combat inflammation, and promote better recovery after workouts. Detoxifying properly supports your body's ability to shed excess fat.

Omega-3 fatty acids:

Omega-3s are anti-inflammatory and support fat loss by helping to regulate fat metabolism. They also support heart health and brain function, making them essential for overall wellness.

“These supplements can work synergistically to support your weight loss efforts,” wrote the nutritionist. However, Simran further added that these supplements should be consumed only after consulting with a health expert.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.