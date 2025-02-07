Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman reveals how she lost 10 kg without being miserable and following diet culture: ‘No rules, no strict routines’

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 07, 2025 10:54 AM IST

Fitness influencer Shivani Karnica lost 10 kg by following the 80-20 rule, balancing healthy habits with enjoyable foods. She emphasized movement should be fun.

Fitness and beauty influencer Shivani Karnica, who lost 10 kg during her weight loss journey, often shares health tips with her followers to motivate them to build a healthy lifestyle. In a recent two-part video, she talked about how she got fit and lost all the weight while still enjoying carb-rich food, items like burgers, fries, churros, dumplings, and more.

Fitness influencer Shivani Karnica lost 10 kg during her weight loss journey.
Fitness influencer Shivani Karnica lost 10 kg during her weight loss journey.

Also Read | Mom of 5 who lost 31 kg in 9 months despite PCOS reveals her top 3 weight loss tips: ‘Move after meals’

The 80-20 rule

In the videos, Shivani talked about how diet culture makes us believe that weight loss should be ‘strict, no fun, and miserable’, and every time she followed the diet fads, she ‘crashed, burned and failed’. So, she decided to follow the 80-20 rule during her weight loss journey, where 80 per cent of her lifestyle was about healthy habits, and 20 was about freedom.

“Did that 20 per cent slow me down? Of course. Would I have lost weight faster without it? Probably. But life would have been boring. I have noticed that when life feels like punishment, we quit, then start again, quit, rinse and repeat. Zero consistency and zero progress,” she added. Per the influencer, the 80-20 rule made the weight loss process more realistic, and by the time she could realise, 10 kg was gone, without her waiting or snoozing her life to enjoy.

How to lose 10 kg

In another clip, Shivani revealed she lost 10 kg without living in the gym and making work out the villain. “Nobody wakes up in the morning and starts liking workout; that's a fairy tale. I even hired a personal trainer because I thought throwing money at it would fix things. It didn't,” she explained. When nothing worked, she did two things - gaslighting herself into liking working out and following the ‘no rules, no strict routines, just move’ rule.

She switched between different workout and movement plans like dance workouts, walking in the mall for hours, swimming, rock climbing, Sunday run clubs, and more. Additionally, she only went to the gym on the weekends and switched things up there. She kept rotating between different types of workouts to never get bored. “Movement wasn't a punishment anymore. I craved it…The only logic you need is to switch things up and make it fun. And by the time you realise it, you will be in your fitness era,” she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On