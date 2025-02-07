Woman reveals how she lost 10 kg without being miserable and following diet culture: ‘No rules, no strict routines’

Fitness and beauty influencer Shivani Karnica, who lost 10 kg during her weight loss journey, often shares health tips with her followers to motivate them to build a healthy lifestyle. In a recent two-part video, she talked about how she got fit and lost all the weight while still enjoying carb-rich food, items like burgers, fries, churros, dumplings, and more. Fitness influencer Shivani Karnica lost 10 kg during her weight loss journey.

Also Read | Mom of 5 who lost 31 kg in 9 months despite PCOS reveals her top 3 weight loss tips: ‘Move after meals’

The 80-20 rule

In the videos, Shivani talked about how diet culture makes us believe that weight loss should be ‘strict, no fun, and miserable’, and every time she followed the diet fads, she ‘crashed, burned and failed’. So, she decided to follow the 80-20 rule during her weight loss journey, where 80 per cent of her lifestyle was about healthy habits, and 20 was about freedom.

“Did that 20 per cent slow me down? Of course. Would I have lost weight faster without it? Probably. But life would have been boring. I have noticed that when life feels like punishment, we quit, then start again, quit, rinse and repeat. Zero consistency and zero progress,” she added. Per the influencer, the 80-20 rule made the weight loss process more realistic, and by the time she could realise, 10 kg was gone, without her waiting or snoozing her life to enjoy.

How to lose 10 kg

In another clip, Shivani revealed she lost 10 kg without living in the gym and making work out the villain. “Nobody wakes up in the morning and starts liking workout; that's a fairy tale. I even hired a personal trainer because I thought throwing money at it would fix things. It didn't,” she explained. When nothing worked, she did two things - gaslighting herself into liking working out and following the ‘no rules, no strict routines, just move’ rule.

She switched between different workout and movement plans like dance workouts, walking in the mall for hours, swimming, rock climbing, Sunday run clubs, and more. Additionally, she only went to the gym on the weekends and switched things up there. She kept rotating between different types of workouts to never get bored. “Movement wasn't a punishment anymore. I craved it…The only logic you need is to switch things up and make it fun. And by the time you realise it, you will be in your fitness era,” she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.