Struggling to lose weight with PCOS? Weight loss coach who shed 23 kg shares tips to get back in shape
A fitness influencer, Natalie Rose Edwards, diagnosed with PCOS, shared tips for sustainable weight loss, emphasising high-protein meals, walks, and more.
Losing weight when you are diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) can be stressful. However, taking intelligent steps while not ignoring your health can be the key to losing the extra kilos.
Instagram user and fitness influencer Natalie Rose Edwards, who was diagnosed with PCOS and lost 50 lbs/23 kg, believes sustainable weight loss with PCOS is possible, but it doesn't involve restrictions. It’s more about building consistency, balance, and habits that work with your body.
How to lose 23 kg when you have PCOS
In a recent post, Natalie talked about how to control weight and feel healthy with PCOS. “Losing 50lbs (23 kg) with PCOS is no small feat, but it’s 100% possible with the right approach,” she wrote in the caption. She shared 10 tips that one should focus on if their aim is to lose weight and get back in shape.
1. Prioritise protein
Start your day with a high-protein breakfast (at least 30 gm protein) to balance blood sugar and curb cravings. She suggested adding protein to every meal to help improve insulin resistance and support metabolism. Some high-protein sources she suggested are chicken, tofu, salmon, and sea bass.
2. Move more
Walk 8-10k steps daily. It’s low-impact but so effective. It also helps increase the amount of calories burned without spiking your cortisol level.
“Opting for power walks moves your body to ‘zone 2’, which helps burn fat for fuel instead of glucose = ultimate hormone-friendly fat burner,” she wrote.
3. Daily supplements
The fitness influencer suggested taking supplements like magnesium, collagen, inositol, vitamin D, and apple cider vinegar daily to help with hormone balance and energy.
4. Low-impact training
Opt for low-impact training sessions, like barre and Pilates, to support your hormone balance while building deep core strength and targeting those smaller muscles for a lean, toned physique. Aim for 2-3 sessions per week.
5. Lift weights
Try weight training 2-3 times per week. It is vital for burning fat, building strength, and improving your metabolism, which in turn improves how your body processes insulin.
6. Weekly stretching
Stretch your body helps lower cortisol, reduces aches and pains, and improves flexibility and mobility.
7. Weekly deep-core exercises
Natalie suggested focusing on the breath and mind-muscle connection to target the deep core and pelvic floor.
8. Mindfulness
She also suggested taking up mindfulness practises (like journaling and meditation).
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
