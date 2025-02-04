Struggling to lose weight with PCOS? Weight loss coach who shed 23 kg shares tips to get back in shape

Losing weight when you are diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) can be stressful. However, taking intelligent steps while not ignoring your health can be the key to losing the extra kilos. Weight loss coach Natalia, who was diagnosed with PCOS, lost 23 kg during her fat loss journey.

Instagram user and fitness influencer Natalie Rose Edwards, who was diagnosed with PCOS and lost 50 lbs/23 kg, believes sustainable weight loss with PCOS is possible, but it doesn't involve restrictions. It’s more about building consistency, balance, and habits that work with your body.

How to lose 23 kg when you have PCOS

In a recent post, Natalie talked about how to control weight and feel healthy with PCOS. “Losing 50lbs (23 kg) with PCOS is no small feat, but it’s 100% possible with the right approach,” she wrote in the caption. She shared 10 tips that one should focus on if their aim is to lose weight and get back in shape.

1. Prioritise protein

Start your day with a high-protein breakfast (at least 30 gm protein) to balance blood sugar and curb cravings. She suggested adding protein to every meal to help improve insulin resistance and support metabolism. Some high-protein sources she suggested are chicken, tofu, salmon, and sea bass.

2. Move more

Walk 8-10k steps daily. It’s low-impact but so effective. It also helps increase the amount of calories burned without spiking your cortisol level.

“Opting for power walks moves your body to ‘zone 2’, which helps burn fat for fuel instead of glucose = ultimate hormone-friendly fat burner,” she wrote.

3. Daily supplements

The fitness influencer suggested taking supplements like magnesium, collagen, inositol, vitamin D, and apple cider vinegar daily to help with hormone balance and energy.

4. Low-impact training

Opt for low-impact training sessions, like barre and Pilates, to support your hormone balance while building deep core strength and targeting those smaller muscles for a lean, toned physique. Aim for 2-3 sessions per week.

5. Lift weights

Try weight training 2-3 times per week. It is vital for burning fat, building strength, and improving your metabolism, which in turn improves how your body processes insulin.

6. Weekly stretching

Stretch your body helps lower cortisol, reduces aches and pains, and improves flexibility and mobility.

7. Weekly deep-core exercises

Natalie suggested focusing on the breath and mind-muscle connection to target the deep core and pelvic floor.

8. Mindfulness

She also suggested taking up mindfulness practises (like journaling and meditation).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.