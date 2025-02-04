World Cancer Day 2025: Can old age trigger cancer? Doctor sheds light

World Cancer Day 2025: As we celebrate another year of World Cancer Day, it is essential to throw light on the lesser-known causes of cancer. According to Dr Shona Nag, senior medical oncologist and director oncology department, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, aging can be a major cause of cancer. Also read | World cancer day: Busting myths to understand the disease Aging can be a major cause of cancer, said Dr Shona Nag.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shona Nag said, “Aging is a highly acknowledged risk factor due to the critical shifts as well as structural modifications to cellular as well as molecular mechanisms. In the elderly, these changes increase the chances of cancer and makes cancer management and prevention more difficult. The biological relationship between aging and cancer can aid in deeply comprehending the physiological aspects in order to devise effective plans.”

How are aging and cancer connected?

Biological mechanisms: As we get older, our bodies undergo several changes that can increase the risk of cancer. One significant change is cellular senescence, where cells stop dividing but don't die. These cells release substances that cause inflammation and can make the body more susceptible to cancer. At the same time, our ability to repair DNA damage weakens, leading to genetic mutations that may disrupt how cells function and potentially cause cancer. Also read | World Cancer Day 2025: Can too much exposure to sun lead to lip cancer? Doctor explains early signs, prevention tips

Genetic factors: Some people are born with genes that make them more likely to get cancer. As these individuals get older, the combined effects of being around harmful environments and their genetic makeup can increase their chances of developing cancer.

Hormonal changes: Aging is associated with changes in hormone levels, such as estrogen and testosterone, which have been linked to an increased risk of certain types of cancers, including breast and prostate cancer.

Telomere shortening: Telomeres are like protective tips at the ends of our chromosomes, which are part of every cell in our body. Each time a cell divides, these tips get a bit shorter. As we age, they can become so short that they no longer protect the chromosomes effectively. This can cause cells to malfunction or become senescent, meaning they stop dividing but don't die. These old cells can contribute to the development of cancer.

Decreased autophagy: As we age, our cells become less efficient at a process called autophagy, which is how they clean out damaged parts and proteins. When this cleaning process doesn't work as well, it can lead to a build-up of cellular debris and damaged DNA. Over time, this accumulation can increase the risk of developing cancer.

Accumulation of environmental exposures: Throughout life, being exposed to harmful agents like tobacco smoke, UV radiation, and pollutants can increase the risk of cancer. As we age, our body becomes less effective at repairing the damage these agents cause. This leads to a greater chance of developing abnormalities in our cells, which can result in cancer.

Know how cancer related to aging can be prevented.(Unsplash)

How to prevent cancer caused by aging?

Lifestyle modifications: Your risk of developing cancer increases by consuming a lot of processed food and red meat. However, the risk can be mitigated by eating a sufficient amount of fruits as well as vegetables, and whole grains. Furthermore, always engaging in sports and other physical activities boosts the immune system, improves healthy body weight and inflammation. Cutting down on alcohol consumption as well as avoiding smoking works wonders in greatly avoiding various types of cancer, especially because tobacco is highly linked to the disease. Also read | World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer spreads from person to person? Here are 4 most common myths and facts about the disease

Regular screening and surveillance: Early identification of cancer leads to more favourable treatment outcome. So, take necessary steps in identifying the disease in its early stages. Regular screening is crucial for those who are more susceptible, such as getting mammograms, colonoscopy, and skin checks.

Vaccinations: Vaccines that prevent virus-induced cancers, such as the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and Hepatitis B vaccine, are important tools in cancer prevention.

