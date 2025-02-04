World Cancer Day 2025: Can too much exposure to sun lead to lip cancer? Doctor explains early signs, prevention tips

World Cancer Day 2025: Every year, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to raise awareness about early detection, treatment and prevention against cancer. Lip cancer, mostly caused by excessive exposure to the sun, can be drastic if not detected early. Lip cancer develops when cells grow abnormally leading to tumours or lesions on the lip. World Cancer Day 2025: Lip cancer, mostly caused by excessive exposure to the sun, can be drastic if not detected early.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mohammed Mithi, consultant oncologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, “While most lip cancers are caused by sun exposure, many will also be a result of chewing tobacco, piped tobacco, smoking, chronic dental disease and alcohol consumption.” Also read | 5 vital tips to prevent oral cancer and signs to watch out for

How prolonged exposure to sun can lead to lip cancer?

Dr. Mohammed Mithi explained. “Prolonged exposure to the sun, especially UV radiation, damages the DNA of skin cells, leading to mutations that can result in cancer. The lower lip is more vulnerable due to its higher exposure to sunlight. This risk is higher in individuals who spend long hours outdoors without lip balms containing SPF or other protective measures.”

Early signs and symptoms of lip cancer we should be aware of:

“It may present as an enlarging discrete lesion that is not painful until it ulcerates. Sometimes it starts off as a superficially ulcerated lesion with little or no bulk. Alternatively, it may be a lump or thickened area on the lip. Discolouration in the form of white or red patches. Pain and numbness may not be present initially, so do not wait for it to occur to go show your doctor,” added the oncologist. Also read | First signs of oral cancer and what should be the next steps

A lump or thickened area on the lip can be an early sign of lip cancer.(Unsplash)

Tips to prevent lip cancer:

Sun protection, avoiding tobacco and alcohol: Lip cancer can be prevented through sun protection, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, routine check-ups and a healthy diet.

Lifestyle changes: Lifestyle modifications like reducing sun exposure, eliminating harmful habits, and maintaining regular health check-ups are crucial in preventing lip cancer. Also read | Top signs of mouth cancer that can be seen in your teeth

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.