World cancer day: Busting myths to understand the disease

Every February 4, World Cancer Day serves as a global platform for cancer awareness that promotes prevention and encourages early detection. Despite significant progress in cancer research, misconceptions persist, making it essential to separate fact from fiction.

Do turmeric, neem and lemon help cure cancer?

Fact: While natural substances do have health benefits, Dr Amit Upadhyay, consultant medical oncologist at PSRI Hospital, clarifies: “There is no scientific evidence... They may help manage side effects of chemotherapy, but are not substitutes for medical care.”

Does cancer cause hair loss?

Fact: “Cancer itself rarely causes hair loss,” says Dr Punit Gupta, chairman of Oncology Services at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences. “Hair loss is a side effect of specific chemotherapy drugs. Other treatments like immunotherapy, targeted, or hormonal therapy do not usually lead to hair loss.”

Do microplastics increase cancer risk?

Fact: Research does suggest that there might be a link between microplastics and certain cancers. Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director of Surgical Oncology at Aakash Healthcare, notes, “Microplastics can accumulate in the body, leading to inflammation, tissue damage, and possible DNA alterations. While direct evidence is still limited, these particles may contribute to the development of cancers of the pancreas, breast, stomach, and lungs.”

Can a positive attitude help cure cancer?

Fact: A positive mindset is crucial but not a cure. Dr Giri explains, “A positive outlook helps patients cope with treatment, reduces stress, and can even improve recovery time. However, medical treatment remains essential to eliminate cancer.”

Does pollution cause cancer?

Fact: Pollution can increase the risk of cancer, says Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of oncology at CK Birla Hospital. “Tiny air pollution particles can enter the bloodstream and weaken the immune system, leading to cancer. Water contaminated with arsenic, lead, or pesticides can also cause lung and skin cancer.”

Myth: cancer spreads quickly after diagnosis

Fact: Many people worry that cancer begins spreading rapidly following diagnosis or a biopsy. Dr Upadhyay explains, “Cancer has its own progression timeline. It often exists for a long time before symptoms appear. A diagnosis simply makes us aware of its presence — it does not trigger the spread of cancerous cells.”

Myth: a healthy lifestyle makes you immune to cancer

Fact: A healthy lifestyle can lower cancer risk, but it does not provide complete immunity. “Cancer development depends on environmental exposures, and hereditary influences,” says Dr Giri. “That said, an unhealthy lifestyle increases the risk significantly.”