Jharkhand Governor, CM lead Jagannathpur Rath Yatra
Chief Minister Hemant Soren officially inaugurated the procession by pulling the rope of the sacred chariot amid resounding chants of “Jai Jai Jagannath” from the massive gathering.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined thousands of devotees to celebrate the historic Jagannathpur Temple Rath Yatra Festival in Dhurwa.
They performed traditional ritual prayers dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Sister Subhadra, and Brother Balabhadra, praying for the peace, prosperity, and welfare of the people of Jharkhand.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren officially inaugurated the procession by pulling the rope of the sacred chariot amid resounding chants of “Jai Jai Jagannath” from the massive gathering.
Addressing the massive gathering of devotees, Soren announced a major infrastructure upgrade to bring the historic site onto the national tourism map.
“The grandeur of Jagannathpur Temple will be given greater recognition. This historic religious site will be placed more firmly on the tourism map. The Jagannath Temple at Dhurwa in Ranchi will be recognized from afar, the state government will construct a grand archway on the road connecting the temple. The Rath Yatra festival is awaited by devotees all year round. The presence of devotees here today testifies to the divinity, grandeur and charm of Jagannathpur Temple. In the coming time, this Rath Yatra Mela will be made more successful and effective,” CM Soren said.
The Governor wished happiness, prosperity, peace, and a happy life to all and prayed to Lord Jagannath. “The holy festival of Rath Yatra is a symbol of Indian culture, faith, harmony, and the spirit of public welfare. This festival conveys a message of love, harmony, service and spiritual consciousness in society,” he said.
The high-profile event was also attended by several state ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and prominent dignitaries alongside the sea of faithful devotees.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More