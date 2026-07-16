Jharkhand Governor, CM lead Jagannathpur Rath Yatra

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined thousands of devotees to celebrate the historic Jagannathpur Temple Rath Yatra Festival in Dhurwa. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and others offer prayers during the annual Rath Yatra festival at Jagannath Temple in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI)

They performed traditional ritual prayers dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Sister Subhadra, and Brother Balabhadra, praying for the peace, prosperity, and welfare of the people of Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren officially inaugurated the procession by pulling the rope of the sacred chariot amid resounding chants of “Jai Jai Jagannath” from the massive gathering.

Addressing the massive gathering of devotees, Soren announced a major infrastructure upgrade to bring the historic site onto the national tourism map.

“The grandeur of Jagannathpur Temple will be given greater recognition. This historic religious site will be placed more firmly on the tourism map. The Jagannath Temple at Dhurwa in Ranchi will be recognized from afar, the state government will construct a grand archway on the road connecting the temple. The Rath Yatra festival is awaited by devotees all year round. The presence of devotees here today testifies to the divinity, grandeur and charm of Jagannathpur Temple. In the coming time, this Rath Yatra Mela will be made more successful and effective,” CM Soren said.

The Governor wished happiness, prosperity, peace, and a happy life to all and prayed to Lord Jagannath. “The holy festival of Rath Yatra is a symbol of Indian culture, faith, harmony, and the spirit of public welfare. This festival conveys a message of love, harmony, service and spiritual consciousness in society,” he said.

The high-profile event was also attended by several state ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and prominent dignitaries alongside the sea of faithful devotees.