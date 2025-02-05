Want to lose 20 kg in just 3 months? Nutritionist shares 10 cheat codes for quick and effective weight loss

Are you on a weight loss journey but struggling to shed those extra kilos? You're not alone. Many people often feel lost about what to eat and do to reach their fitness goals, sometimes blindly following trends without results. Transform your weight loss journey with these 10 nutritionist-approved tips.(Unsplash)

Certified Nutritionist Amaka often shares valuable weight loss insights on her Instagram. In her latest post, she reveals 10 cheat codes to help shed up to 20 kg in just 3 months. Let's dive in and take some fitness notes. (Also read: Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 6 hacks on how to lose weight and not gain it back )

10 cheat codes for successful weight loss

1. Use spices like cayenne pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon to boost your metabolism for faster weight loss.

2. Eat your protein and vegetables first before your carbs—this will make you feel full quickly, making it harder to finish the carbs left on your plate.

3. Drink water 5-10 minutes before your meal to help control your appetite and ensure you’re satisfied with the portion on your plate.

4. Use smaller plates or bowls when serving your food to trick your brain into perceiving a larger meal, helping you feel more satisfied.

5. Focus mainly on low-calorie, high-protein meals, as they keep you fuller while consuming fewer calories, ensuring you stay in a calorie deficit for effective weight loss.

6. Eliminate sugar and refined carbs; your waistline will get snatched in no time.

7. Avoid relying on the scale. Instead, use progress pictures, how your clothes fit, and body measurements to track your journey accurately. Scales fluctuate and can sometimes make you feel discouraged.

Mindset and exercise for lasting weight loss

8. Follow the 80/20 rule in your nutrition—eat healthy 80% of the time and allow yourself a 20% indulgence. This helps you stay consistent without feeling restricted, boosts your mood, and fuels your energy.

9. Strength train 2-3 days a week to build muscle and keep burning calories even while at rest.

10. Weight loss is a journey, and the key to seeing true, lasting results is staying consistent—not perfect.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.