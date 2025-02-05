Nutritionist shares 6 healthy habits to follow to drop 3 to 5 kilos in a month

Heena Bedi is a nutritionist according to her Instagram bio, who keeps sharing diet and workout related tips on her Instagram profile. Heena Bedi also guides people on weight loss with important insights shared on her social media profiles. Her Instagram profile is replete with weight loss-related diet and workout hacks. Also read | Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 6 hacks on how to lose weight and not gain it back “If you want to lose 3 to 5 kgs in February, focus on these six healthy habits," wrote Heena Bedi.(Unsplash)

A few days back, Heena shared a few healthy habits that we can take up to lose 3-5 kilos in the month of February. “If you want to lose 3 to 5 kgs in February, focus on these six healthy habits. By following these six habits, you’ll see a noticeable drop in weight,” read her post. Here are the six healthy habits suggested by the nutritionist.

Start your day with a fat-burning drink:

Drink jeera, saunf, and ajwain water in the morning to boost metabolism and reduce bloating. If you have gut issues, try ginger lemon water or cinnamon water for better digestion.

Follow a protein-rich diet:

Aim for 80-100g protein per day (adjust as per body weight). Include eggs, paneer, sprouts, dal, whey protein, and Greek yogurt in every meal. Avoid carb-heavy breakfasts; instead, start with a protein-packed smoothie or moong chilla.

Cut out hidden sugars and refined carbs:

Say no to biscuits, namkeen, packed juices, and artificial sweeteners. Replace wheat rotis with millet rotis (jowar, bajra, ragi) for better digestion.

Eat light at night and close kitchen early:

Dinner should be light and high-protein: salads with tofu/paneer, sautéed veggies, or soup with protein. Finish your dinner by 7 p.m. (since you follow intermittent fasting, 6 AM to 7 PM).

Walk after meals and increase NEAT activity:

Take a 10-minute walk after each meal to improve digestion. Aim for 8,000-10,000 steps daily, even if you don't go to the gym. Stay active throughout the day—move around while taking calls, avoid sitting for long hours.

Improve your sleep and reduce stress:

Poor sleep increases cortisol, which leads to belly fat. Fix your sleep routine (10:30-6:30) and avoid screens 1 hour before bed. Add ashwagandha tea or chamomile tea at night for relaxation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.