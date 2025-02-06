Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mom of 5 who lost 31 kg in 9 months despite PCOS reveals her top 3 weight loss tips: ‘Move after meals’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 06, 2025 10:44 AM IST

Aimee Meier lost 31 kg in 9 months while managing PCOS and raising five kids. Here are her top three tips that contributed to her incredible transformation. 

Aimee Meier, a fat loss and hormone health coach, achieved an incredible transformation by losing 31 kg in 9 months. Her journey is nothing short of inspiring as she did it while managing PCOS and raising five children. She regularly shares snippets from her weight loss journey with her Instagram family, offering practical advice to others on similar paths.

Aimee, a hormone health coach, lost 31 kg in 9 months while juggling PCOS and parenting. Check out her top weight loss tips. (Instagram/@hey.aimee.meier)
Aimee, a hormone health coach, lost 31 kg in 9 months while juggling PCOS and parenting. Check out her top weight loss tips. (Instagram/@hey.aimee.meier)

In a recent post, Aimee revealed her top three tips that played a key role in her success. Check the video here. (Also read: Want to lose 20 kg in just 3 months? Nutritionist shares 10 cheat codes for quick and effective weight loss )

1. Move after meals

Aimee advocates for post-meal activity, recommending a 10-minute walk.(Pixabay)
Aimee advocates for post-meal activity, recommending a 10-minute walk.(Pixabay)

Aimee emphasises the importance of staying active after eating. She suggests going for a 10-minute walk or engaging in light movement about 30 minutes after a meal. "I literally set a timer for 30 minutes once I finish eating. If I can't walk, I do quick chores around the house. If I'm out somewhere, I go to the bathroom and do 10 body squats," she says. She highlights that research supports this approach, as it helps balance blood sugar levels and boosts metabolism.

2. The 100-50 method

Aimee uses the 100-50 Method as her nutrition guide. This involves consuming 100 grams of protein and 50 grams of healthy fats every day. This balanced approach not only supports muscle maintenance and fat loss but also keeps you feeling full and energised throughout the day.

3. Balance cortisol

Cortisol can cause fat deposits and lead to more sugar cravings and decrease our metabolism rate.(Unsplash)
Cortisol can cause fat deposits and lead to more sugar cravings and decrease our metabolism rate.(Unsplash)

Aimee stresses the importance of managing stress and balancing cortisol levels. She explains that imbalanced hormones, particularly elevated cortisol, can make weight loss significantly more challenging.

By prioritising stress management through practices like mindfulness, adequate sleep, and relaxation techniques, she was able to create a healthier hormonal environment conducive to weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On