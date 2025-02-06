Mom of 5 who lost 31 kg in 9 months despite PCOS reveals her top 3 weight loss tips: ‘Move after meals’

Aimee Meier, a fat loss and hormone health coach, achieved an incredible transformation by losing 31 kg in 9 months. Her journey is nothing short of inspiring as she did it while managing PCOS and raising five children. She regularly shares snippets from her weight loss journey with her Instagram family, offering practical advice to others on similar paths. Aimee, a hormone health coach, lost 31 kg in 9 months while juggling PCOS and parenting. Check out her top weight loss tips. (Instagram/@hey.aimee.meier)

In a recent post, Aimee revealed her top three tips that played a key role in her success. Check the video here. (Also read: Want to lose 20 kg in just 3 months? Nutritionist shares 10 cheat codes for quick and effective weight loss )

1. Move after meals

Aimee advocates for post-meal activity, recommending a 10-minute walk.(Pixabay)

Aimee emphasises the importance of staying active after eating. She suggests going for a 10-minute walk or engaging in light movement about 30 minutes after a meal. "I literally set a timer for 30 minutes once I finish eating. If I can't walk, I do quick chores around the house. If I'm out somewhere, I go to the bathroom and do 10 body squats," she says. She highlights that research supports this approach, as it helps balance blood sugar levels and boosts metabolism.

2. The 100-50 method

Aimee uses the 100-50 Method as her nutrition guide. This involves consuming 100 grams of protein and 50 grams of healthy fats every day. This balanced approach not only supports muscle maintenance and fat loss but also keeps you feeling full and energised throughout the day.

3. Balance cortisol

Cortisol can cause fat deposits and lead to more sugar cravings and decrease our metabolism rate.(Unsplash)

Aimee stresses the importance of managing stress and balancing cortisol levels. She explains that imbalanced hormones, particularly elevated cortisol, can make weight loss significantly more challenging.

By prioritising stress management through practices like mindfulness, adequate sleep, and relaxation techniques, she was able to create a healthier hormonal environment conducive to weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.