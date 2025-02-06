Ram Kapoor flexes big arms, proves drastic 55 kg weight loss is not from Ozempic or surgery. Watch video

Actor Ram Kapoor shocked the internet recently with his recent weight loss transformation. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star lost 55 kg during his fitness journey. Now, in a new video, he is proving the allegations that he achieved this drastic transformation by taking ozempic (a weight loss drug) or getting surgery done wrong. Ram Kapoor, who lost 55 kilos, proved he did not use ozempic for his drastic weight loss.

Also Read | Nutritionist shares 4 warning signs that your gut is asking for help

‘This kind of transformation requires hard work’

Ram Kapoor shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Now do you believe me …?” The video begins with the actor greeting his Instagram family. Then, he points out that after the news of his drastic weight loss went viral, many people have been asking him non-stop if he is on ozempic or other drugs or had some surgery done to shed all the excess kilos.

The actor then clarified, “First of all, there's nothing wrong if I did [ozempic or surgery]. But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress.” Ram then flexed his muscles and showed off his biceps to reveal what he had achieved during his weight loss journey.

“I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right?” he added. Lastly, the actor promised his followers, “Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid 6-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y'all.”

How did Ram Kapoor lose 55 kg?

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha, Ram revealed how he managed such a drastic transformation. Talking about how he has been a ‘140 kg morbid obese man’ for 20 years, Ram revealed, “Twice I lost 30 kilos and twice it came back. This time, I have lost 55 kilos, and I have achieved a great level of health because I have learnt that any diet is temporary…The point is instead of dieting, you have to change your mindset.” He suggested that to achieve weight loss goals, one has to start thinking like a healthy person.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.