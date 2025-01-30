Woman who shed 32 kg in 9 months shares 3 foods she ate daily 'that mimic effects of Ozempic in a natural way'

Aimee Meier, who lost 70 pounds (31.7 kg), spoke about the three foods she ate 'on repeat daily' to aid her drastic weight loss. She dropped from '216 pounds to 146 pounds (97.9 kg to 66.2 kg) naturally in 9 months'. While there aren't any foods that exactly replicate the effects of Ozempic, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and aid in weight loss, some foods and nutrients may help mimic its benefits naturally, Aimee said in a recent Instagram post. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Aimee Meier has shared her list of foods the help mimic Ozempic benefits naturally and aided her impressive weight loss. (Instagram/ Aimee Meier)

She said, “Chia seeds, Greek yogurt, and avocado mimic 3 of the effects of Ozempic in natural ways.” Here's how: “By helping regulate blood sugar levels, promoting satiety, helping you feel fuller longer and supporting insulin sensitivity.”

Highlighting how eating these foods has potential weight loss benefits, she listed why each of these is effective:

Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps regulate blood sugar after meals.

Greek yogurt

Aimee said, “Rich in protein, Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps regulate blood sugar after meals. The protein also keeps you satiated, curbing hunger for longer. And the probiotics in Greek yogurt improve gut health, which can impact metabolism and inflammation, both related to insulin sensitivity.”

The fibre also keeps you fuller longer, reducing the urge to snack and helping with weight management.

Chia seeds

She added, “Packed with fibre and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar. By slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream, chia seeds help prevent spikes and crashes, which can support insulin regulation and steady energy levels. The fibre also keeps you fuller longer, reducing the urge to snack and helping with weight management.”

The fibre in avocado slows digestion and keeps you feeling full longer,

Avocado

“Avocados contain healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help the body better respond to insulin. This aids blood sugar regulation. The fibre in avocados also slows digestion and keeps you feeling full longer, reducing cravings and supporting weight control,” Aimee concluded.

While these foods may have potential benefits, it's essential to remember that they may not have the same effects as Ozempic. If you're considering using Ozempic or any other medication, consult with your healthcare provider to discuss the best course of treatment for your individual needs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.