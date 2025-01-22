Nutritionist shares 'top 5 seed water recipes for quick weight loss': Know benefits of chia seeds water, jeera pani

Neha Parihar, a certified nutritionist, as per her Instagram bio, shares weight loss tips and tricks as well as insights into her clients' fitness journeys. In a recent post on her Instagram account, Gro With Neha, she shared how incorporating seed waters into your daily routine can be a simple and effective way to support weight loss. Also read | How to use chia seeds for weight loss, the superfood rich in protein, fibre and more Seed waters for quick weight loss: Don't forget to use high-quality, organic seeds to ensure maximum benefits. (Representative pictures: Freepik)

Neha listed various seed waters and their benefits in a video. Remember to combine them with a balanced diet and regular exercise for optimal results.

Here's what she said about different seed waters:

Chia seeds water

⦿ Improves skin health

⦿ Improves bone health

⦿ Controls hunger

⦿ Improves digestion

Methi seeds water

⦿ Helps with acidity

⦿ Lowers blood sugar

⦿ Promotes hormonal balance

Jeera seeds water

⦿ Aids digestion

⦿ Boosts metabolism

⦿ Improves skin

Fennel seeds water

⦿ Regulates blood pressure

⦿ Promotes lactation

⦿ Promotes eye health

Cinnamon water

⦿ Anti-inflammatory

⦿ Improves heart health

⦿ Relives period cramps and PMS symptoms

Methi seeds water for weight loss

Seed waters, also known as seed infusions, have gained popularity for their potential weight loss benefits. Methi seeds water is considered one of the most effective for weight loss.

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhilasha V, chief clinical nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru shared the benefits of consuming methi seeds water in the morning. She said, “Fenugreek seed water can help promote a feeling of fullness due to its fiber content, which may aid in weight management by reducing calorie intake.”

Before starting any of these seed waters, consult a healthcare professional and be aware of any seed allergies or sensitivities. Don't forget to use high-quality, organic seeds to ensure maximum benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.