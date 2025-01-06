Ram Kapoor, who lost 55 kilos, shares his diet and workout regimen: ‘I never took Ozempic’

Ram Kapoor, the star of Television shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, went through a drastic weight transformation. In December, 2024, Ram Kapoor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram profile and shared why he was MIA for a long time. “Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively,” read his caption. Also read | Man who dropped from 95 kg to 68 kg shares 3 fat-loss meals that helped him lose 27 kg in 4 months Ram Kapoor lost 55 kilos, and went from 140 kilos to 85 kilos.(Instagram/@iamramkapoor)

Ram Kapoor lost 55 kilos, and went from 140 kilos to 85 kilos, within a span of a year. In a podcast with Devna Gandhi, Ram Kapoor opened up about his weight transformation and shared his workout and diet that he followed for this surprising transformation.

Sharing about his weight loss journey, Ram Kapoor mentioned that for the last five years, he has been working on losing weight. “What I did was, for 5 years before I achieved this, I went on a massive weight loss journey and shed 30 kgs, then I put it back on again. This helped me learn what I should not do, then I would stay up all night and read books by experts, and watch podcasts and I figured that there are two kinds of people in this world, one who cares about their fitness and health, and people who don’t.”

Ram Kapoor's diet and workout regimen:

When asked about the diet followed by Ram Kapoor for this drastic weight transformation, the actor mentioned that he consumed only two meals a day. He consumed his first meal around 10:30 am to 11 AM, and his second meal around 6:30 pm in the evening. He refrained from snacking in between these two meals.

Ram Kapoor followed intermittent fasting where he had food within the eight-hour window and fasted for sixteen hours. He also worked out regularly, following a strict routine of 45 minutes of cardio, and 45 minutes of strength training. He added that strength training and a healthy sleep routine are the two most essential elements for healthy and faster weight loss.

Was it Ozempic?

Ozempic is an anti-diabetic medication which has recently gained popularity for its extensive usage for faster weight loss. When asked if Ram Kapoor used Ozempic, he responded. “I never took Ozempic or any other drug for weight loss, neither did I do bariatric surgery, but does any of that matter? However, it is not wrong to do any of that because people do so to become a better version of themselves."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.