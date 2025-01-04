Menu Explore
Man who dropped from 95 kg to 68 kg shares 3 fat-loss meals that helped him lose 27 kg in 4 months

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 04, 2025 11:15 AM IST

A fitness coach shared Omar's transformation journey, where he lost 27 kg in 4 months. His diet included warm jeera water, protein-rich food, and more.

Fitness coach Yatinesh Nirbhavne often shares his clients' weight loss exercises and transformation journeys on social media. In a recent post, the coach, who also lost 23 kg in 100 days, shared Omar's fitness journey, which involved shedding almost 27 kg in 4 months. He also posted about the three fat-loss meals Omar consumed to achieve drastic weight loss.

Omar used to weigh 95 kg, and after going on a massive fat-loss journey, he is now 68 kg.
Omar used to weigh 95 kg, and after going on a massive fat-loss journey, he is now 68 kg.

Fat-loss meal options

Per the fitness coach, Omar used to weigh 95 kg. After following a fat-loss diet, he managed to shed 27 kg in the span of 120 days, which is approximately 4 months. Now, he weighs 68 kg. Yatinesh shared two sets of fat-loss diet plans with three meal options, which Omar followed to achieve the drastic transformation. In the first plan, the three meals were as follows:

1) Boiled egg whites, sliced apples, and soaked almonds

2) Roti, curd, sabji, and lentils

3) Paneer, roti, sabji, and cucumber

In the second meal plan, Yatinesh revealed that Omar stopped consuming sugar for 4 months. As for the diet plan, he started the day with a medium-sized glass of warm jeera (Cumin) water. For meal 1, he ate 50 gm masala oats, roasted peanuts (30 gm), and sliced cucumbers. Meal 2 consisted of 2 medium-sized roti, soya chunks and black chana sabji (soya chunks: 50 gm and black chana: 30 gm), and 1 cucumber. Lastly, for meal 3, he had 1 medium-sized bowl of green moong sabji, 150 gm cooked rice, curd, and salad (cucumber and carrots).

Including protein in diets

Omar's fat-loss diet plan included some amount of protein in each meal. Protein is a necessary supplement during your weight loss journey and is also important for a healthy diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Puri, senior nutritionist and former professor at the Department of Nutrition, Institute of Home Economics, University of Delhi, said, “Protein is an important component of enzymes, hormones, and blood constituents like haemoglobin and therefore necessary for performing a multitude of physiological functions in the body.”

She added, “The ICMR recommends an intake of 0.66g/kg body weight/day of protein to meet the needs of an average Indian adult, regardless of activity or gender. This protein should come from a balanced diverse diet which also meets the energy requirements of the individual, as protein is only utilised in the presence of adequate energy.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

