Man who shed 22 kg in 20 weeks reveals his trick to 'how to use carbs for fat loss’

Carbs have a bad reputation because we often choose unhealthy, simple carbohydrates that have zero nutritional value. Complex carbohydrates, on the other hand, such as whole grains, provide energy and nutritional value. Trying to lose fat and want to see actual results? Don't give up on carbs! According to fitness coach Patrick Reynolds, who lost 49.4 pounds (22.4 kg) in 20 weeks, you should eat carbs as he explained how carb-rich pre and post workout meals can help promote weight loss. Also read | Woman reveals she lost 18 kg in 1 year by including carbs in her diet; shares healthy meal ideas Patrick Reynolds shared his diet secrets alongside before and after photos of his weight loss. (Instagram/Patrick Reynolds)

Pre-workout and post-workout meals matter

In an Instagram video about his diet and things 'you need to know to have a transformation', Patrick said, “After losing almost 50 pounds in 20 weeks, going from this to this (points to his before-and-after weight loss pictures), and maintaining most of my muscle mass, you need to understand the role of carbohydrates in your diet. So, let me explain.”

He then said, “A lot of people think they want to lose weight, but they actually don't – they just want to lose fat. Now, to actually achieve the look that you want, and maintain and still build muscle mass while burning off this fat, this is what I would make a priority: of course, you need to have a properly structured (workout) programme in place, but from a nutritional side, your pre and post workout meals are both very important. Which is a high-carb, medium-protein and low-fat meal pre-workout and a high-carb, high-protein and low-fat meal after your workout.”

Pro trip to lose weight and gain muscle

Patrick shared another trick, saying, “I would honestly say that you want 70 percent of your total carbs for the day just in those two meals to fuel performance and recovery as best you can... keep the pre-workout meal the same, no matter what, and the post-workout meal as similar as possible.”

‘Carbs will be key to fuel your performance in gym’

He also wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “A lot of people think in order to achieve Fat Loss you completely cut your carbs. Now this is partially true because your Protein and Fats should be standard. So all you have left is to taper carbs up and down based on if you’re in a fat loss phase or gaining phase. This is how you approach it, but you know how mis information spreads online so everyone thinks okay less carbs for cutting so basically cut all my carbs and I’ll lose all my fat.”

He added, “If your goal is to lose body fat but keep or build your muscle, carbs will be key to fuel your performance in the gym, which is why most of your daily carbs should be before and after your lift, since in a fat loss phase so you won’t have as many to work with.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.