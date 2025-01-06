Woman who lost 80 kg reveals her top 3 fat loss secrets for success, it includes ‘eating junk food’

Weight loss can be a struggle for many, as it requires striking the perfect balance between diet and exercise. Even with lots of effort, many people fail to reach their goals. Pranjal Pandey, who lost 80 kgs and is also a certified nutritionist, recently shared her top 3 tips on Instagram that helped her transformation. If you're struggling to shed those extra pounds, scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Woman who shed 32 kg shares 3 weight loss tips inspired by her journey: 'We don't need to cut foods to…' ) Nutritionist Pranjal Pandey shares 3 tips for effective weight loss.(Instagram/@transformwithpranjal)

Sharing a video of her transformation, Panjal wrote in the caption, "Losing weight is a very personal journey, but here are 3 things that I wanted to share, which I feel not many agree with." Let's take a look at her tips.

1. Fasting

Fasting can be a powerful tool for fat loss. There are various types and durations of fasting you can choose based on your needs. The most popular method is Intermittent Fasting, where you fast for 12 to 23 hours and eat within a specific time window. Pranjal's personal favourite is the Monk Fast, which involves fasting for 36 hours once a week. She believes it helps give the digestive system a much-needed break.

2. Lifting heavy weights as female

Many women avoid lifting heavy weights out of fear of getting bulky. Pranjal reassures that building muscles isn't that easy. She has been lifting heavy for over three years and has only recently started noticing significant muscle growth. Her advice? Lift heavy to achieve that toned and sculpted look.

3. Eat the ‘junk'

Pranjal believes no food should be labelled as junk. Instead, she classifies them as sometimes foods or taste foods. Her advice? Don’t completely eliminate these foods from your diet. Instead, enjoy them in moderation. She also shared that cutting out packaged and restaurant food entirely has made her digestive system sensitive to them, often leaving her feeling uncomfortable after indulging.

She wrapped up her post with a motivating note, saying, "Take care of yourself, one day or one meal won’t make a difference. Always remember, progress, not perfection."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.