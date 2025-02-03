Not losing weight despite diet and exercise? Check out these 5 weight loss blunders you may be doing

Weight loss requires consistency and dedication. With so many new trends and diets making the rounds, it can sometimes be overwhelming, leaving you with many misconceptions. You can mistakes which will sabotage all your efforts. Weight loss is all about avoiding mistakes like overeating.(Shutterstock)

It's important to understand what can go wrong in your weight loss to prevent mistakes.

Nipa Asharam, a Certified Life & Health Coach as described by her bio, shared 5 big weight loss blunders to look out for.

5 weight loss blunders

Nipa shared:

Vegetables should be limited to 300g cooked in a day otherwise the excess fiber, will lead to excess water retention

Dal has a higher carb content than protein and is very difficult to digest. Using dal as protein was excess carbs and did not give me weight loss results

You can eat out or at home but if you are not in calorie deficit, you are not going to lose weight. Measure your food. Use a food scale.

It's great for losing weight and building muscle. The primary is calorie deficit.

She said that depriving herself of fun just to lose weight led to binge eating days. Instead use ancient superfoods to cleanse up your system and bring balance.

To sum it up

The key to losing weight is moderation — even with green veggies. Just because they are packed with rich nutrients doesn’t mean you should overeat them; they also require a minimal, balanced approach. Similarly, whether you eat homemade food or dine out, the main difference lies in being mindful of what you eat.

There’s often a protein deficiency in a traditional desi diet, and dal is commonly believed to be a sufficient protein source, when in fact it has a higher carb content than protein. Highlighting this, she pointed out that dal is not as effective for weight loss as it is often made out to be.

Once again, emphasizing the importance of a calorie deficit and calorie counting, she also reminded that workouts alone aren’t the key to weight loss. A balanced approach is absolutely essential.

Lastly, even if you wish to indulge yourself once in a while, don't hold back as Nipa emphasised, as it will only strengthen the cravings. Be mindful of the portions and cleanse it out with superfoods.

Overeating-whether it's healthy food or even simple homemade food, is the biggest hurdle in weight loss. Controlling portion of your daily intake is non-negotiable.

