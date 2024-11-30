Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty, Neeraj Chopra's diets include high-protein meals; fitness coach explains why protein matters

Protein should be an essential ingredient of our diet because of its many health benefits. Even your favourite celebrities and sports icons, including Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and Suniel Shetty, believe the same. A 'men's fat loss coach', Abhi Rajput, talked in a post on X about high-protein Indian options, why they matter, how to make them part of your routine, and how they fuel some of the fittest individuals. High-protein diets fuel celebrities like Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty, and Neeraj Chopra.

Why is protein crucial?

Abhi said most people think ‘protein is just Daal and Sattu’. However, it is more than that. Explaining why protein is a crucial nutrient for our body, he wrote, “Protein builds and repairs muscles. It keeps you full longer, reducing cravings and supporting fat loss. It’s the foundation of strength, stamina, and recovery. Think of protein as your body’s fuel - it’s non-negotiable (sic).”

Taking the example of Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, who, in an earlier interview, had revealed that he eats chicken, fish, eggs, paneer and tofu for protein, the X user explained that to achieve the best physique and performance, you don't have to necessarily add strange new food items. Rather, one should focus on better digestion, quick availability, your likeability, and sustained energy.

Simplified diet for best results

Next, the fitness coach stressed on adopting dieting strategies like Suniel Shetty. In the clip from an interview with Nikhil Kamath, when asked how much protein he takes, Suniel revealed that he keeps the gram factor in mind while deciding his meals. Abhi elaborated, “His meals are high in protein and greens. He mentions the quantification of food a lot of time. What does quantified food mean? Simply how much you are eating but also giving attention to each macronutrient (sources). This is a game-changer strategy.”

The fat loss coach also shared a video on Virat Kohli's diet. “Kohli is known for his discipline, not just on the field but also off the field. He follows a strict diet plan and never misses his workout routine, no matter how busy his schedule is. But you are not Virat Kohli, so let's understand some practical approaches to follow.” He then suggested several simplified protein options from our Indian diet that one can include in their daily meals and also mentioned the calories they carry.

Lastly, the X user stressed the importance of protein in our daily diet. He said that protein isn’t just for bodybuilders and should be a part of everyone's diet. “It’s the foundation of fat loss, muscle preservation, recovery, and overall health. By prioritizing high-protein meals, you’ll: Stay full and energized. Recover faster. Burn fat more efficiently,” he explained.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.