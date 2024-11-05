Virat Kohli's diet secrets to staying fit on his 36th birthday: ‘90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled’

Virat Kohli turns 36 on November 5. The former captain of India's men’s cricket team is known for staying on top of his game, both on the field and in his fitness regime. As the cricketer celebrates his birthday today, we decided to take a look at his diet plan to know how he manages to do it all. As an athlete, Virat is always particular about what he eats to stay in shape. In an interview, he opened up about avoiding deep-fried food or dishes with ‘masala’ and eating only steamed or boiled dishes. Virat Kohli, at 36, is extremely fit. In an old interview, the cricketer had revealed the diet secrets to his healthy lifestyle.

(Also Read | LeBron James spends $1.5 million to stay fit! 3 ways to achieve his biohacking routine that helped him dominate NBA)

‘90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled’

Last year, in April, in an interview with Star Sports, Virat opened up about his strict diet plan, which he follows to stay on top of his game. “90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Only salt, pepper, and lime; that’s how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste of food, I don’t care about the taste. Salads, I enjoy with a bit of dressing. Pan-grilled is good with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries; I only eat dal (lentils), but no masala curries. I do, however, eat rajma and lobia (black-eyed pea); as a Punjabi can’t skip them.”

‘Repetition is everything’

According to Virat, when one is starting out on their fitness journey, they have to figure out different things like ‘vitamins, extra hydration and protein’. Once one has sorted out these things, ‘repetition becomes everything’ and finding the right balance. However, for Virat, who believes less is more, food was the biggest challenge. “The biggest challenge that I felt in terms of fitness is food.”

The cricketer, who follows a vegetarian diet, said, “Because everyone can go to the gym and work hard. But with food, it is different because you have tastebuds. It is linked to your mind wanting something and not wanting something. You have to persevere there; it is something I figured out quite early. I can eat the same thing for the next 6 months, 3 times a day. I have no issues at all.”

About Virat Kohli

Virat is married to Anushka Sharma. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two kids: daughter Vamika, born in January 2021, and son Akaay, born in February 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.