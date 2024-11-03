Abs are made in kitchen: Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham say secret to fitness is in diet; reveal they don't do ab exercises

Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham are two of the fittest celebrities in B-Town. The two actors love working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle with nutritious diets. In an interview, Shilpa and John sat together to discuss their diet and fitness routines. According to them, abs are made in the kitchen, and the secret to fitness lies in your diet. Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham believe that abs are made in the kitchen.

'I don't do ab exercises'

During an episode of Shape of You, Shilpa and John sat together to talk about the importance of a healthy diet and the role it plays in our fitness. According to John, fitness is like a tripod stand - good food, good exercise and good sleep - and without these three factors, our fitness will suffer.

Insisting on the importance of a healthy diet in our fitness routine, Shilpa added, “I always say that 70 per cent of fitness is in [your] diet. Abs are made in the kitchen.” John agreed, “I don't do ab exercises, and I am sure you don't either.”

According to Shilpa, since their [celebrities] schedules are so erratic, they don't get time to do so many exercises. She explained, “People think we must do the planks and exercise for like 2 hours or something. But maintenance can only be done through nutrition.”

John also advised in the segment that if people start spending less, it will be healthier for their bodies. “You remove butter, sugar, oil etc from your diet. Have Bajra (pearl millet), Jawar (sorghum) and Ragi (finger millet) rotis in your diet. Keep it [your diet] simple. [Live] the farmer's life.”

‘Sugar is the biggest poison’

During the interview, John also revealed the items he has removed from his diet. According to the actor, he last ate his favourite sweet - kaju katli - 27 years ago, and he doesn't consume aerated drinks because ‘sugar is the biggest poison in the world’. He added that he ‘eats protein, loves peanut butter, and consumes no dairy or dairy products.’

