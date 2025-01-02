Woman reveals how she dropped 8 kg in 7 weeks at 43 with simple weight loss tips: 'I mimicked what Ozempic does...'

Nipa Asharam, a self-proclaimed coach, keeps sharing weight loss and diet related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Her Instagram profile is replete with helpful information on how to shed the extra kilos with the right diet and healthy lifestyle changes. Nipa, a few days back, shared that she lost 8 kilos in just 7 weeks by mimicking the impact that Ozempic has on the body. Also read | Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...' Nipa, a few days back, shared that she lost 8 kilos in just 7 weeks by mimicking the impact that Ozempic has on the body. (Instagram/@eat.breathe.smile, Pexels)

Ozempic is an anti-diabetic medication that can also lead to weight loss. Ozempic mimics the activity of the hormone GLP-1. GLIP-1, also known as glucagon-like peptide-1 is a hormone naturally produced by the body which helps in regulating the blood sugar levels and treat diabetes and boost the weight loss journey.

Nipa noted down the primary roles of GLP-1:

Triggering insulin release from the pancreas.

Slowing stomach emptying.

Blocking glucagon secretion.

Increasing how full you feel after eating.

Nipa shared weight loss tips to mimic the activity of GLP-1 that can help in faster weight loss. "So, in order to mimic the results of these drugs and actually lose weight in a healthy way, we have to eat foods that naturally release GLP-1 but also prioritize gut health, build muscle mass and engineer the diet to absorb nutrients better," read an excerpt of her post.

Key rules to follow for weight loss:

The consumption of food will be in this order: Fat and hydration; protein; veggies and carbs.

Carbs will be fruits and grains.

Do not cross 300 gms cooked veggies.

Calories will be 1200-1300 calories.

Sleep as priority, without which nothing works.

Nipa further mentioned that with the right kind of diet, it is possible to shed the extra kilos even with regular eating and drinking out. "This is how I make it happen for me and have lost over 8kgs in 7 weeks (this is with regular eating+ drinking out)," she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.