Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'

With a seemingly endless number of people sharing their diet and weight loss tips and tricks online, you may feel the pressure to change how you look. While many celebs don't always mention the potential negative side effects of following strict weight loss diets, YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli, in a recent episode of Bharti Singh's Bharti TV Podcast, opened up about the repercussions of extreme dieting. Also read | Prajakta Koli: I'm most confident when I'm comfortable in what I am wearing Prajakta Koli has spoken about her weight loss and fitness journey on Bharti Singh's podcast. (Instagram/ Prajakta Koli)

Prajakta tried dieting for weight loss

Speaking about her physical transformation, Prajakta revealed she's sworn off dieting for good as it did not suit her. She said in Hindi when asked about her weight loss, “I have actually gained weight but lost fat. There was too much inflammation, bloating and water retention in my body. My weight was actually lesser earlier, but because I have gained muscle, I am heavier now, but I am toned.”

When asked to share the secret to her weight loss, Prajakta said she lost weight through exercise and not by following a strict diet. “I cannot diet; food makes me too happy, I cannot leave it. I did try going on a strict diet once, I think I clinically got sick and was sad... after the Covid-19 lockdown, I realised I was very unhealthy. I was not able to get enough sleep, eat healthy, drink enough water, my skin was bad, I had hair fall, I was tired after walking 4 steps. That is how my fitness journey started. But with time, I released that more than my physical health, my mental health depended on fitness and exercise.”

How did Prajakta lose weight?

By following a balanced diet and workout routine, Prajakta Koli has been able to maintain her physical and mental well-being. She has revealed in various vlogs and posts over the past few years, how she stays fit: She follows a three-step fitness regimen that includes a mix of physical activity, healthy eating, and sufficient sleep.

1. Prajakta incorporates a variety of workouts into her fitness routine, including cardio sessions, strength training, and yoga.

2. She prefers eating home-cooked meals; this helps her maintain a healthy diet. She believes in eating a balanced diet that includes a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, and essential fats.

3. Prajakta emphasises the importance of drinking plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and maintain healthy skin.

4. She believes in maintaining a consistent workout routine, even on busy days.

Remember, every lifestyle choice has its pros and cons, and it's all about finding what works best for your individual needs and circumstances. But if you need help starting your weight loss journey, nutritionist and lifestyle coach Raksha Lulla recently posted a video on Instagram in which she shared eight habits she recommends for easy and sustainable weight loss. Click here to check them out.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.