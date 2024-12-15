Ultimate fat burning guide to help you achieve healthy weight loss fast: Nutritionist shares top 8 recommendations

You know that in order to lose weight, you have to burn more calories than you take in. But if you need help starting your weight loss journey, nutritionist and lifestyle coach Raksha Lulla recently posted a video on Instagram in which she shared eight habits she recommends for easy and sustainable weight loss. Also read | How to burn belly fat fast: Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for flat stomach A nutritionist listed her '8 recommendations to lose weight and end this year strong'. Here's what she said. (Freepik)

How to achieve healthy weight loss

She wrote in her caption, “This is the ultimate fat-burning guide that will make you the version of yourself – achieve a healthy weight loss and keep it off too!”

Losing weight shouldn't feel like a chore, and it shouldn't feel so restrictive that you hate every second of your diet and workout and then give up. Hence, Raksha's habit-based weight loss methods could help you burn calories and lose fat without feeling restricted and on a diet.

How to lose weight in a healthy way

She has listed her '8 recommendations to lose weight and end this year strong'. Here's what she said in a video:

1. Eat till spaciousness

Eat until you feel like your stomach is still snatched and light even after you have finished your meal.

2. Drink water from a glass

Keep sipping even when you are not thirsty because you are not supposed to reach thirst in the first place.

3. Take a magnesium glycinate 400 mg

It is my favourite (thing to take) every night before bedtime. Correct your vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 levels with a doctor's help.

4. Add ghee to all your carbs

On your roti and to your rice (add ghee) and fry the potato and arbi—this reduces the glycemic index and your portions because you get fuller faster.

5. Walk for no reason

Let there be no timing, no speed benchmark... just walk!

6. Add seasonal vegetables

Beetroot, peas, cabbage, turnips, spinach, cauliflower -- they deliver nutrients to your body so it feels climate-proof and safe, and it is in safety that you lose weight and not in survival.

7. Strength train at least once a week

Do full-body training, no explosive movements.

8. Do the 4-7-8 breath work

Every morning on rising (do this), so you find presence in your body and make healthy decisions from your presence in this moment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.