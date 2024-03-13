Prajakta Koli: Would've cracked all auditions if I was getting roles because of followers

In the world of Bollywood, there is a growing sentiment that influencers are getting acting jobs because of their impressive list of followers instead of impressive acting skills. But Prajakta Koli shuns away the conception, saying it is just a figment of imagination of people. Prajakta Koli will soon be seen Mismatched 3

“If people think that influencers are getting roles because of their followers, then I would have cracked every audition that I have given till date… Clearly, I haven’t. There is no truth in this perception,” Koli tells us.

The 30-year-old continues, “People can say what they want. I don’t want to do anything to change that because I know what I am doing and why. I am testing for really interesting stuff, and sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn’t workout for me. I have made peace with it”.

When it comes to her career, she is very practical about facing rejections in terms of auditions, and likes to focus on her work instead of the murmurs.

“That’s because I am doing the work that I love. I love the space that I am in. I am getting the work that I am doing because I am obsessively testing for the same. And if people have that perception about influencers, it is okay. And I don’t want to change their perception, that’s because I don’t think about it much”.

It was through the virtual world that Koli found fame through her witty videos under the name, mostlysane, and has transitioned her career into the acting field as well. She has

featured in projects such as Jugjugg Jeeyo, Mismatched and Neeyat.

Opening up about her journey as an actor, she says, “I am so new into it to even call it a journey. I have just started. There is not much to my name as an actor yet. I have just started. Few years down the line, I will have a more understandable vision as to how it has been. At the moment, I am having fun with the work that I am getting to do”.

Now, she uses her position to drive socially relevant conversations, and in sync with the same, she recently lent her voice to global series, She Creates Change, along with Freida Pinto, Charithra Chandran, and Quyen Ngo. The project puts spotlight on topics such as gender equality, climate justice, financial literacy, food insecurity, child marriage, discrimination, menstruation and sexual harassment.

“Working on the project was amazing. I have always been in awe of the work that all of the people associated with the project have done all these years. I felt proud that I had the opportunity to work with them. I am so happy that I got to do this,” she says, adding, “It addresses important topics, which is the need of the hour”.