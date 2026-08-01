AIP demands priority passage for fruit-laden trucks from Srinagar

The Awami Ittehad Party on Friday demanded the immediate movement of fresh fruit-laden trucks from Srinagar to the rest of India, particularly via the Srinagar-Jammu National highway.

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, AIP state secretary and former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the fruit industry is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy and the primary source of livelihood for lakhs of families.

“At this critical harvest season, it is the primary responsibility of the government to ensure smooth, hassle-free and timely movement of these fruit trucks. There should be no unnecessary delays, bottlenecks, or hiccups on the highway. Any disruption directly impacts farmers, traders, transporters, and the overall economy of J&K. Perishable produce cannot afford to wait,” he said, and urged the government to prioritise fruit trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu highway with dedicated corridors and facilitation. “The government should ensure 24x7 clearance and avoid long halts at checkpoints, besides maintaining the highway and providing timely updates in case of weather-related disruptions so that alternate arrangements could be made.”