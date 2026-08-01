Jakob Butturff net worth and family: What to know about the PBA champion after his death at 32

Eight-time Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour champion Jakob Butturff died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, at the age of 32, the PBA confirmed. Jakob Butturff built an impressive career during more than a decade on the PBA Tour. According to PBA statistics, he competed in 214 events, recorded 20 career titles and earned more than $1.02 million in official prize money. (Instagram | Jakob Butturff)

Butturff built an impressive career during more than a decade on the PBA Tour. According to PBA statistics, he competed in 214 events, recorded 20 career titles and earned more than $1.02 million in official prize money.

Publicly available information suggests Butturff kept much of his family life private. His social media posts indicate he was in a relationship with Mya Marsh.

Also read: Jakob Butturff cause of death update: What happened to pro bowler who died at 32; fans mourn demise - ‘lost a good one’

Jakob Butturff net worth Jakob Butturff's exact net worth has never been publicly disclosed. However, official PBA records show he earned $1,020,300 in career prize money alone.

Those figures do not include sponsorship agreements, exhibition appearances, endorsement deals or coaching income.

Butturff remained one of the PBA Tour's consistent competitors. In 2025, he participated in 17 events, cashed in 12 tournaments and earned $115,455, according to the PBA.

His most successful season came in 2019. That year, he won five PBA titles, including the prestigious USBC Masters, and collected more than $204,000 in prize money.

His career also featured standout seasons in 2018 and 2023, when he earned more than $110,000 and $175,000, respectively.

Based on publicly available information, a reasonable estimate places Jakob Butturff's net worth between $1.3 million and $2 million at the time of his death. It is not representative of his true net worth; rather, it is merely an estimate based on earnings.

Also read: Who is Leopold Aschenbrenner? Net worth, family in focus as AI hedge fund, Situational Awareness, faces setback

Jakob Butturff family and personal life Butturff largely kept his family life private, and the names of his parents have not been publicly disclosed. However, he frequently shared heartfelt tributes about them on social media.

In a Mother's Day post posted in 2024, Butturff revealed that his mother had died. He wrote, "I love you mom," while remembering her in a tribute post.

He also celebrated his father's 60th birthday in another Instagram post, thanking him for everything he had done throughout his life. He wrote, “If anybody needs a super senior for anything, my old man qualifies today! 😂I know I need to say it more especially because you still did everything you could to make me the way I am.”