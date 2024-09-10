HT City Showstoppers| Prajakta Koli: I'm most confident when I'm comfortable in what I am wearing

Prajakta Koli has made a mark for herself in digital creation as well as the acting world, but she feels her journey with fashion has “just started”. “Growing up, I was always trying to fit in, I didn't have a clear sense of personal style. It wasn't until about two years ago that I began to find my own style. I've become more confident in my own skin, my body, and my work,” she says, adding, “Comfort remains my top priority; I’m most confident when I’m comfortable in what I’m wearing.” Prajakta Koli shoot for HT City Showstoppers(Amit Khanna)

Coming from the world of social media where appearance is judged the most, Prajakta admits feeling the pressure to present herself as more glamorous than she is. “There were times when I felt unsure of how to carry an outfit as I felt the pressure to meet expectations of how one should dress. However, as I’ve matured, I’ve stopped worrying about what’s expected and what’s deemed appropriate for different occasions,” she says.

Prajakta radiates elegance and charm in a sleek black cutout dress by Shivani Awasty, featuring striking off-shoulder bow detailing. Complementing the look are dazzling earrings from Sahai Amber Pariddi and chic heels from A&S(Amit Khanna)

Ask the 31-year-old about her fashion influence and she shares, “I love observing and experimenting with ideas I pick up from others’ style. Even my parents’ college photos have inspired me. My father’s mid-rise baggy jeans and sweater vests from that era seem especially cool to me.”

Reflecting on her nine years’ journey in showbiz, Prajakta admits that it feels surreal looking back at the milestones she has achieved. “I’m very proud of the secure upbringing my parents provided, which has contributed to my sense of security. I’m constantly overwhelmed, but I see it as a positive thing. It is a sign that I’m fully engaged and present,” shares the actor, who has the web shows Mismatched 3 and Andhera in the pipeline.

The actor and content creator elevates her style game in a criss-cross dress by Nikita Mahaisalkar(Amit Khanna)

Prajakta also has her soon-to-be published book, Too Good to Be True in her kitty. Mention all these hats she is juggling between acting, writing, content creation and more, and she says, “I never expected to take on so many different projects, but I embrace opportunities and challenges as they come. I appreciate the unpredictability and the chance to try new things. Whether they work out or not, I value the experience.”

Having represented India globally on various platforms, Prajakta shares, “There is a lot of pressure and responsibility, but it’s wonderful to be introduced as Prajakta Koli from India; it fills me with pride. I remember visiting the United Nations in 2018 and touching the Indian flag for the first time. It was an incredible feeling, and I strive to chase that sense of pride,” she ends.

Creative Director and Producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Styling: Sameer Katariya

Photographer: Amit Khanna

Production: Shweta Sunny, Zahera Kayanat

Jewellery: Sahai Ambar Pariddi

Location: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E)

Artist Reputation Management Company: Brand N Buzz