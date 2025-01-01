Slimmer arms to no belly fat: Woman who lost 15 kg shares 7 changes she witnessed in her body after switching to…

Fitness coach Laura Dennison often shares her weight loss journey, health tips, and workout regimens to follow on Instagram. In a post she shared recently, the 31-year-old revealed that she lost 15 kgs doing low-impact exercises, and her non-negotiable habits include things like resistance training, eating whole foods, LISS (Low-intensity steady-state) cardio, Pilates, 2 rest days, 3 meals a day, cook from home often, 10k steps a day, and working out on a Reformer. Laura Dennison says she lost 15 kgs doing low-impact exercises and eating whole foods.

Moreover, these habits - especially switching to low-impact workouts and eating whole foods - have significantly changed her body. She listed 7 changes in the post, titled, ‘How my body has changed since switching to whole foods and low impact’.

7 changes that take place after switching to whole foods and low-impact workout

Slimmer Legs: According to Laura, after switching to low-impact exercises, she has slimmer legs. She even shared a comparison photo to highlight the changes.

According to Laura, after switching to low-impact exercises, she has slimmer legs. She even shared a comparison photo to highlight the changes. Lost Back Fat and More Definition: In a before and after picture, Laura showcased how she has lost her back fat and has more definition since switching her eating and workout habits.

In a before and after picture, Laura showcased how she has lost her back fat and has more definition since switching her eating and workout habits. Lost Face Fat and Inflammation: While earlier Laura used to have some inflammation and face fat, now she has a slimmer face.

While earlier Laura used to have some inflammation and face fat, now she has a slimmer face. Lost Belly Fat and Got Ab Definition: Per Laura, her low-impact workout routines and whole-food diet plan helped her lose belly fat and get some definition in her abs.

Per Laura, her low-impact workout routines and whole-food diet plan helped her lose belly fat and get some definition in her abs. Smaller Glutes: Joking about how “you can’t win 'em all lol”, Laura showed her smaller glutes in a before and after picture.

Joking about how “you can’t win 'em all lol”, Laura showed her smaller glutes in a before and after picture. Snatched Waist: The 31-year-old mentioned that she achieved a snatched waist because of her workout and diet switch.

The 31-year-old mentioned that she achieved a snatched waist because of her workout and diet switch. Slimmer Arms: Lastly, the LISS cardio and clean diet helped her have slimmer arms.

Weight loss is a journey of discipline and hard decisions; for many, aesthetics don't matter. Since Laura's post focused on it, she defended her stance and said, “Before you come for me…I know aesthetics aren’t everything, but it’s ignorant to ignore them completely.”

She added, “If you started working out because you wanted to change how you look, that is okay. If you have aesthetic body goals, that is okay. Maybe this is controversial…but it is your body, and you are allowed to have a preference on how it looks and if that means switching up your workouts and nutrition like I did, more power to you.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.