Woman who weighed 150 kg dropped 33 kg and 'saw huge inch loss' with this intermittent fasting diet plan

You can go on an intermittent fasting diet in different ways. A woman named Sneha Agrawal lost 33 kg since March 2024 by eating during a 10-hour window during the day and fasting for the other 14 hours. In a recent post, nutritionist Khyati Rupani shared Sneha's diet plan and said, “She also saw a huge amount of inch loss, which is visible in her transformation.” Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Sneha Agrawal's drastic weight loss was made possible with intermittent fasting. (Instagram/ Nutritionist Khyati Rupani)

Khyati added, “This tends to happen when we have a high body fat percent. Since fat occupies more space in our body, it makes us look huge and bloated. So, when you lose 500g of fat weight, it looks like a 3 kg loss!”

Khyati also highlighted that during her ongoing weight loss journey, Sneha 'enjoys her regular meals' and 'her diet is simple and practical'. She further said her client's weight loss journey 'is still on and she has a goal to lose 35 kg more'.

Diet plan for Sneha's 33 kg weight loss

So how did Sneha lose the weight with her 14-hour intermittent fasting diet plan (pre-diabetic reversed)? Here's what she ate in a day, according to Khyati Rupani:

⦿ 9 am: apple cider and cinnamon drink (for pre-diabetic)

⦿ 10 am: Egg white shakshuka, toast and chai (for high-protein weight loss breakfast)

⦿ 12.30 pm: Well-balanced high-energy lunch of one roti, vegetables like aloo-gobhi, chana and green salad

⦿ 4pm: Chutney bhel (to beat junk cravings)

⦿ 5.30 pm: Fruit platter (anti-oxidant and vitamin fix)

⦿ 7 pm: Grilled chicken and veggies for a low-carb dinner

More diet tips for weight loss

According to her Instagram bio, Sakshi Yadav is a certified yoga trainer and weight loss coach. She keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss photos on her Instagram page, Yogawali Ladki. In a recent post, she spoke about 'swaps I made to reduce my weight – 25 kg in six months'.

Here's how she reduced her weight: Instead of namkeen, she snacked on dry fruits. She swapped 'packaged juice with beetroot juice with fibre' and replaced 'bread with whole wheat bread with paneer'. Dal rice was replaced with 'dal, rice, salad and curd'.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.