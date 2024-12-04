Fitness coach who went from 72 to 58 kg shares 5 effective fat loss workouts that helped her

Yogya Tiwari, a fitness coach, keeps sharing workout-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile. The fitness trainer lost 14 kilos and went from 72 to 58 kilos. Yogya, a few days back, in a set of pictures, shared the workout routine that helped her shed the extra kilos and help her weight transformation. Also read | How to lose 4 kg in 30 days? Fat Loss coach shares 4 tips for ‘no shortcuts, just results’ Yogya Tiwari shared the workout routine that helped her shed the extra kilos and help her weight transformation. (Instagram/@fit_yogz, Pexels)

Full body workout:

The first day should be reserved for strength training and cardio workout with warm-up and then Jumping Jacks (30 seconds), squats (15-20 reps), Mountain Climbers (30 seconds), push-ups (12-15 reps) and Lunges (12 reps per leg). This circuit should be repeated 3-4 times with one minute rest in between each circuit. Also read | Woman who lost 59 kg reveals fast food she ate from Starbucks and Taco Bell even during her drastic weight loss journey

Lower body and core:

For the second day, lower body and core muscles should be worked out. After warm-up, perform Bodyweight Squats (15-20 reps), Forward Lunges (12 reps per leg), Glute Bridges (15-20 reps), Plank (30 seconds) and Bicycle Crunches (15-20 reps per side). This should be repeated 3-4 times with one minute of rest in between.

Cardio and core:

Third day should be dedicated to cardio and core workout. After 5-10 minutes of light cardio, perform Jumping Jacks (30 seconds), High Knees (30 seconds), Mountain Climbers (30 seconds), Plank (30-45 seconds), and Russian Twists (15-20 reps). This should be repeated 3-4 times.

Upper body strength:

For the fourth day, focus on upper body workouts. Perform Push-ups (12-15 reps), Tricep Dips (12-15 reps), Plank to Push-ups (10-12 reps), Superman Hold (30 seconds) and Side Plank (30 seconds per side). Repeat for 3-4 times. Also read | Woman who lost 7 kilos in 21 days, shares her intermittent fasting diet

Full body HIIT:

For the fifth day, focus on strengthening the entire body. Perform Jumping Jacks, Bodyweight Squats, Mountain Climbers, Burpees, Lunges and Plank for 30 seconds each with 30 seconds of rest in between. This circuit should be repeated for 3-4 times.

Yogya added, “This fat loss workout schedule is designed to build muscle, burn fat, and increase endurance. Adjust the difficulty as needed by increasing reps or reducing rest time as you progress.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.