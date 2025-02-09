Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tired of fluctuating weight? Woman who lost 30 kg shares lessons, simplified diet and workout

ByAdrija Dey
Feb 09, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Weight loss can be frustrating with so many new trends in the market, but a woman who lost 30 kg shared some of the lessons she wished she had known earlier.

Losing weight is challenging, from grinding hard to drop the weight to maintaining it. With the internet and social media, the world is at your fingertips. This exposes you to every new diet trend that brings a whole lot of promise. But more than a boon, it feels overwhelming. It's normal to get exhausted and even think about giving up.

Rachel Sacerdoti shared a few lessons she learnt from her weight loss journey.(IG& Shutterstock)
Rachel Sacerdoti shared a few lessons she learnt from her weight loss journey.(IG& Shutterstock)

Rachael Sacerdoti, who struggled with a similar experience, took to Instagram to share how she found herself trapped in her 20s and 30s in an exhausting cycle of fad diets, extreme restrictions, and overexercising, only to see fleeting results. However, after getting into her 40s and fixing her lifestyle, she lost 30 kg. She shared some of the lessons she wishes she had known earlier. Rachel called this transformation one of the ‘strongest, healthiest and most empowered self.’

Here are some valuable lessons she shared:

Diet

With so much fluctuation in diets, clearing out some essentials is important. Rachael shared valuable insights on diet - addressing carbs, proteins, and more. First of all, she started with carbs. Often, carbs are villainised, with some even suggesting completely cutting them out. Pointing this out, she explained, “You can eat carbs and still lose weight. They are fuel, not the enemy.”

Furthermore, she also highlighted the importance of protein in a diet, she said, “Protein is your best friend, it keeps you fuller for longer, supports muscle recovery and helps maintain progress.”

Moreover, she added that she ate more protein and learned how to balance her meals with carbs, fibre, and fats. Along with that, Rachael also emphasised the importance of tracking her macros. In a diet, being in a calorie deficit is important for weight loss, but once the goal weight is reached, one can switch to maintaining calories. She explained, “I reversed out of my deficit into maintenance calories when I reached my goal weight.”

ALSO READ: Craving sweets on a diet? Try these 3 fruit salads to satisfy your sweet tooth

Workouts

Workout is the second aspect of the fitness journey that may feel overwhelming with so many workout regimens to choose from. But Rachael simplified it by highlighting what should be prioritised.

First, she emphasised that the scale isn’t everything, explaining that muscle is denser than fat and takes up less space.

She placed greater importance on weight training, elaborating, “Lifting weight is far better for fat loss than doing endless amounts of cardio.”

Everyone on a weight loss journey visualises the before-and-after transformation, but Rachael emphasises the importance of patience in making progress. She added, “And most importantly, I gave myself the gift of patience and learnt to love myself through the process.” Progress comes from consistency, care and compassion.

ALSO READ: Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'best exercise routine for permanent weight loss'

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On