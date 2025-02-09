Tired of fluctuating weight? Woman who lost 30 kg shares lessons, simplified diet and workout

Losing weight is challenging, from grinding hard to drop the weight to maintaining it. With the internet and social media, the world is at your fingertips. This exposes you to every new diet trend that brings a whole lot of promise. But more than a boon, it feels overwhelming. It's normal to get exhausted and even think about giving up. Rachel Sacerdoti shared a few lessons she learnt from her weight loss journey.(IG& Shutterstock)

Rachael Sacerdoti, who struggled with a similar experience, took to Instagram to share how she found herself trapped in her 20s and 30s in an exhausting cycle of fad diets, extreme restrictions, and overexercising, only to see fleeting results. However, after getting into her 40s and fixing her lifestyle, she lost 30 kg. She shared some of the lessons she wishes she had known earlier. Rachel called this transformation one of the ‘strongest, healthiest and most empowered self.’

Here are some valuable lessons she shared:

Diet

With so much fluctuation in diets, clearing out some essentials is important. Rachael shared valuable insights on diet - addressing carbs, proteins, and more. First of all, she started with carbs. Often, carbs are villainised, with some even suggesting completely cutting them out. Pointing this out, she explained, “You can eat carbs and still lose weight. They are fuel, not the enemy.”

Furthermore, she also highlighted the importance of protein in a diet, she said, “Protein is your best friend, it keeps you fuller for longer, supports muscle recovery and helps maintain progress.”

Moreover, she added that she ate more protein and learned how to balance her meals with carbs, fibre, and fats. Along with that, Rachael also emphasised the importance of tracking her macros. In a diet, being in a calorie deficit is important for weight loss, but once the goal weight is reached, one can switch to maintaining calories. She explained, “I reversed out of my deficit into maintenance calories when I reached my goal weight.”

Workouts

Workout is the second aspect of the fitness journey that may feel overwhelming with so many workout regimens to choose from. But Rachael simplified it by highlighting what should be prioritised.

First, she emphasised that the scale isn’t everything, explaining that muscle is denser than fat and takes up less space.

She placed greater importance on weight training, elaborating, “Lifting weight is far better for fat loss than doing endless amounts of cardio.”

Everyone on a weight loss journey visualises the before-and-after transformation, but Rachael emphasises the importance of patience in making progress. She added, “And most importantly, I gave myself the gift of patience and learnt to love myself through the process.” Progress comes from consistency, care and compassion.

