Triptii Dimri's fitness secrets for toned body revealed: No strict diets or rigorous workouts

Actor Triptii Dimri's fitness secrets are a perfect blend of physical activity, balanced diet, and mental well-being. In a 2024 interview with indulgexpress.com, she gave a sneak peek into her diet and fitness routine. Triptii believes in maintaining a balanced diet rather than following a strict regimen. Triptii Dimri's fitness routine 'revolves around finding balance'. (Instagram/ Triptii Dimri)

Her favourite foods include noodles and momos, which she indulges in regularly; she also makes sure to drink green smoothies to balance out all the eating. As for her workout, Triptii swears by Pilates, light cardio, and easy weight training.

Triptii Dimri's workout

When asked what is her fitness ritual before preparing for each role, the actor said, “My fitness routine is deliberately uncomplicated. In the past, I used to engage in rigorous workouts before every shoot, but I found myself getting tired on set. Now, I prioritise maintaining balance, ensuring I don't overexert my body. My routine typically includes Pilates, light cardio, and easy weight training with manageable weights during filming. This approach allows me to preserve energy for my job as well. I've also adopted a more relaxed attitude towards my diet, preferring a balanced meal over strict ones. Eating what I enjoy contributes to my overall happiness — an essential factor when working on a film set for long hours. In essence, my fitness routine revolves around finding that balance to ensure I bring my best self.”

Triptii Dimri's diet

The actor also shared her diet secrets and favourite comfort food, saying, “I'm not into strict diets; for me, it's all about being happy first. Happiness leads to good health, in my opinion. I maintain a balance – if two meals are healthy, I allow myself to indulge a bit. I eat what I crave and enjoy. Personally, my comfort food is noodles and momos; I could have them every single day. In fact, every alternate day, you'll find me relishing a plate of noodles, without fail. To balance that out, I make sure to include a green smoothie on the same day. It's all about finding that balance in my food intake.”