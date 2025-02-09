Nutritionist who shed 86 kilos, shares 'five hard fitness truths' that guarantee faster weight loss

Pranjal Pandey is a certified nutritionist and a health and wellness coach according to her Instagram bio. The nutritionist went through a drastic weight transformation and shed 86 kilos. Pranjal Pandey keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. Her social media profile is also replete with helpful hacks and tips related to sustained and faster weight loss. From diet to workouts to realistic habits, Pranjal keeps sharing fitness hacks for her Instagram followers. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 supplements to take during weight loss journey for 'reaching your goals faster' “These are 5 things I didn’t want to acknowledge that were hindering my progress,” Pranjal wrote in the caption. (Instagram/@transformwithpranjal)

A few weeks back, Pranjal shared five fitness truths that she had to learn and accept during her weight loss journey. “These are 5 things I didn’t want to acknowledge that were hindering my progress,” Pranjal wrote in the caption.

1. Calorie is king:

If you’re not loosing weight, you aren’t in a deficit. No matter what you say. A calorie deficit equals to weight loss.

2. Rest is necessary:

7-8 hours of sleep daily is recommended for weight loss. You tear your muscles in the gym and proper rest and nutrition makes them better, and ready for the next day's workouts. If you don't rest, the fatigue builds up until you get sick.

3. Nutrition sources matter:

30g of protein supplements does not equal to 30g of animal protein. If you’re only getting your nutrition from packaged foods instead of whole foods, it will harm your body in the long run.

4. Consistency is more important than being motivated:

Motivation fades but discipline makes you do things that need to be done. Fitness is a long game and you will get results if you keep showing up, on a daily basis.

5. It takes time:

You will have setbacks and not everything will go according to plan. Life happens but you should always get back on track. Often it takes a long time for substantial results to show up. Till then, it is important to keep going at it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.