Do you frequently order food online? Try these 10 home-cooked meals suggested by a nutritionist instead

Staying on track with healthy eating goals can be challenging while juggling a hectic, fast-paced life. Some days, you might feel too lazy, burnt out from the daily grind, or simply enjoying a lazy, relaxed weekend; either way, your healthy eating goals bear the brunt of it. Healthy eating starts with home-cooked meals. (IG/@dash.of.delish_17)

A last-minute excuse for a cheat day can easily make way for a takeaway instead. And even if you order something healthy and nutritious, it’s just a way to skip the hassle of deciding what to cook, especially when food delivery apps offer a ready-made, tempting selection at your fingertips. But, in the long run, this habit not only burns a hole in your wallet but may also mean you’re not getting the freshest ingredients. Cooking at home is the healthiest, safest and budget-friendly option.

Sonakshi Joshi, a nutritionist, took to Instagram on March 8 to share a list of healthy meals that can be easily prepared at home.

Meal ideas for healthy eating

Here are all the meal ideas the nutritionist shared:

Meal 1- Ragi roti, acchar, salad, sattu kadhi, rice.

Meal 2- Fruit, nuts and seeds.

Meal 3- High-protein pancake topped with strawberries.

Meal 4- Sourdough flatbread with eggs, almond milk coffee, nuts and seeds.

Meal 5- Greek yoghurt with whey nut butter, seeds and fruits.

Meal 6- Lemon pepper soup.

Meal 7- Multigrain sweet potato soya roti, gajar mooli achaar, scrambled eggs.

Meal 8- Sourdough tortilla with tempeh and veggies.

Meal 9- Methi parantha, amla achaar, sauteed spinach, omelette of 2 eggs, nuts and seeds.

Meal 10- Moong dal cheela wrap.

Home-cooked meals are better for healthy eating

With home-cooked meals, you can conveniently balance your nutritional requirements, which may not always be the case with the food you order online. From add-ons to selecting the right outlet, it’s more of a hassle than you realise. But when you cook your meals at home, you can proportionately balance them to suit your needs.

All the meals Sonakshi shared are designed for the entire day's needs, covering breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner. By including all the diet essentials of a well-rounded diet, such as protein, healthy fats, and even minimal carbs, home-cooked meals can be far more nutritionally balanced than other online options, making homemade meals both simpler and more sustainable in the long run.

