Want to burn weight fast with intermittent fasting? Nutritionist shares anti-inflammatory diet: 'I lost 7 kg in 21 days'

Weight loss is a journey of making the right choices with diet, workout and lifestyle. It demands consistency, determination and motivation. Some people follow intermittent fasting, wherein they consume food within some hours and fast for the rest, usually eating during an 8-hour window, and fasting for 16 hours. Intermittent fasting restricts meal times and helps lose weight.(Representative picture: Shutterstock)

Richa Gangani is a nutritionist who keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey, with weight loss tips related to diet and lifestyle changes on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On March 5, Richa shared a video describing her intermittent fasting diet that helped her lose 7 kilos in just 21 days.

"I lost 7 kgs in 21 days by doing anti-inflammatory intermittent fasting and this is what i ate in a day for weight loss and glowing skin. I went from 63 kgs to 56 kgs, cured my inflammation and had the best skin," wrote Richa in the caption.

Here’s the diet that Richa followed for faster weight loss:

9 AM: 5 ingredient anti-inflammatory tea for weight loss and gut health.

11 AM: Overnight vegan high protein dark chocolate chia seed pudding.

3 PM : 100 gms grilled tofu salad with 100 gms green salad and avocado. Richa added that she used her homemade vitamin C dressing to make it tasty.

5 PM: 30 gms whey isolate protein shake.

7 PM: 2 egg bhurji gluten free wrap with flaxseeds wrap.

8 PM: Anti bloat tea to get rid of bloating and weight loss.

"I start my eating window at 11 AM and finish it by 7 PM. I follow 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating window. I have seen amazing results of intermittent fasting for my weight loss and gut health," Richa shared how intermittent fasting has helped her.

