Doctor says ‘drinking lemon water for 30 days’ can improve your skin, aid digestion and enhance nutrient absorption

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his May 4 post, he reveals the surprising benefits of drinking lemon water every morning for 30 days. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 8 signs you are not eating enough protein in your diet: From hair thinning to overeating )

Health benefits of drinking lemon water for 30 days

"Lemons are packed with 30 different beneficial plant compounds," Dr. Sethi says in his video. “Freshly squeezed lemon juice is best because it hasn't gone through pasteurisation, so it retains more nutrients. The natural acidity in lemons can also help your body absorb minerals more efficiently, especially iron.”

He goes on to highlight that lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is key for collagen production. "Collagen is essential for healthy skin, joints, and connective tissues," he explains.

How to consume it and who should be careful

Dr. Sethi recommends squeezing one full lemon into a glass of water and drinking it every morning to kick-start your day. But he also shares an important caution: "If you suffer from acid reflux, lemon water might actually worsen your symptoms since it's acidic." So, while lemon water can be a great daily ritual for most, it's best to listen to your body and adjust accordingly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.