White wine, lemon juice combo prevents discolouration of pastry dough

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:28 IST

Since white dough changes hue during storage and affect the appearance and perception of the final baked product scientists developed a natural way to prevent discolouration during storage.

Pies, cakes and other pastry doughs are susceptible to enzymatic browning, a chemical process, driven by an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO). It’s the same process that causes bananas and other fruits and vegetables to turn brown.

Commercial bakers often prepare dough days or weeks ahead of time, and this type of discolouration could reduce the appeal of the baked product and could lead to economic losses.

Commercial additives can help suppress this reaction, but with more and more consumers requesting natural ingredients in their foods, manufacturers are seeking alternative ways to preserve pastries.

To address this concern, Peter Fischer and colleagues sought to find a more natural and sustainable way to inhibit enzymatic browning in pastry dough.

The researchers initially tested various synthetic additives and showed that they had different effects on the dough. For example, some caused a slight discolouration when initially added, but prevented further discolouration upon storage, while others kept the dough white from the get-go.

After a series of experiments with white wine, grape juice, and lemon juice, the researchers observed that a combination of white wine and lemon juice did the best job of inhibiting PPO activity and preventing enzymatic browning.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 19:23 IST